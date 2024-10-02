Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Prediction: This Will Be the Next Stock to Follow Palantir's Path

    By Manali Pradhan,

    2 days ago

    Palantir 's (NYSE: PLTR) stock has been soaring like there's no tomorrow for the past year and a half. Once famous mainly as a software provider focused on government clients, the data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has made rapid inroads in the commercial segment. Palantir's cutting-edge software solutions help clients sift through huge amounts of data and derive actionable insights. The company's large-language-model-powered Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is also helping attract new customers and upselling to existing customers.

    Palantir's shares have increased about 110% in 2024 and remain a Wall Street favorite. However, the stock is trading at 33.6 times trailing-12-month sales, significantly higher than its three-year average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 20.7. That may be too high for many investors.

    I believe that Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has the potential to grow similarly to Palantir and that it may prove attractive in the long run. Here's why.

    Adobe's share slump seems unjustified

    Adobe, best known for its Acrobat and Photoshop software, came out with impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results (ended Aug. 30), with revenue and earnings surpassing estimates. Despite this, the stock has fallen about 11% since the results came out on concern about weaker-than-expected projections for the fourth quarter. Investors also seem concerned about the monetization of its AI technologies, fearing that the company may be falling behind in the generative AI race.

    However, this investor reaction seems unjustified, considering that the lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue forecast can be mainly attributed to the timing of deal closure. A few deals that would have historically closed in the fourth quarter instead closed in the third quarter. Additionally, while Cyber Monday sales are typically included in the fourth quarter, this time, they will be included in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

    Robust operational and financial performance

    Adobe delivered an impressive third-quarter financial performance. Revenue was $5.41 billion, up 11% year over year, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were $4.65, up 14%. The company also reported remaining performance obligations of $18.14 billion at the end of the third quarter, implying strong prospects for future revenue growth.

    Adobe has been focused on integrating several AI capabilities in its document cloud products. These include AI Assistant to improve productivity and user experience with digital documents and generative-AI-based text-to-image generation capabilities (powered by the Firefly model) in PDF documents. The company has also partnered with third-party ecosystems including Alphabet's Google Chrome and Microsoft's Edge to provide its products as browser extensions. These initiatives have translated into significant improvements in monthly active users, overall usage, and free-to-paid conversions for its document cloud products such as Adobe Reader and Acrobat.

    Adobe has also integrated new Firefly-powered generative AI features in cloud offerings such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro, which is helping drive customer retention and the number of customers switching to higher-value plans.

    This implies that Adobe's AI capabilities are helping strengthen and drive growth for its core business.

    New revenue streams

    Adobe's AI tools can also open new revenue streams. The company's AI-first content creation application, Adobe Express , helps individuals, students, teams, and enterprises with quick design tasks. Adobe Express saw a 96% quarter-over-quarter jump in the number of monthly active mobile users and an 86% year-over-year rise in the number of creations made with the application in the third quarter. Strong demand, coupled with freemium-tiered pricing, can help bring in significant revenue in the long run.

    Adobe makes use of generative credits to track the computational use of its generative AI tools powered by the Firefly model. The company seems to be considering limiting use of generative credits in its applications. As demand for the company's generative AI tools soars, customers may be charged for generative credits over the cap level.

    Adobe is also gearing up to launch a Firefly-powered text-to-video model by the end of 2024. Leveraging the company's image and video capabilities, Firefly video could pose a strong challenge to OpenAI 's Sora model. The company is considering launching premium AI subscription plans, to give customers access to advanced text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities in its core creative products.

    Valuation is reasonable

    Although it may take some time for Adobe to monetize its AI tools, the company seems to be moving in the right direction. Plus, the company has a fundamentally strong core business.

    Despite this, Adobe is trading at 11.2 times trailing-12-month sales, lower than its historical five-year average P/S ratio of 13.3. That trailing-12-month figure is about a third the level of Palantir's P/S ratio.

    Considering Adobe's robust business model, multiple AI-powered tailwinds, and a reasonable valuation, the company may see healthy growth in the coming months.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Adobe right now?

    Before you buy stock in Adobe, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adobe wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,988 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

    Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Manali Pradhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 No-Brainer Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Warren Buffett Is Selling Apple Stock and Buying This Magnificent Oil Stock Instead
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security's 2025 COLA Is Almost Official: Here's Everything We Know So Far
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Here's How Much the Estimated 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Could Boost the Average Spousal Benefit
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Sam's Club Membership This October
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    5 Top Stocks to Buy in October
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth-Builders
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. Costco
    The Motley Fool23 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    5 Little-Known Perks of Sam's Club Optical
    The Motley Fool22 hours ago
    1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Devon Energy Stock Is Going to $49. Is It a Buy?
    The Motley Fool17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy