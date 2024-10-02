Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Is Micron a Buy After Massive Earnings Topper?

    By Bradley Guichard,

    2 days ago

    It's easy to overlook the components that make our day-to-day technology function. For instance, I am writing this article on a program that isn't stored locally on my computer; it's in the cloud. The vast majority of software I use is like that. Online banking, payment processing, software, data storage, and a bushel of other functions run through the cloud, and the cloud runs through data centers. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) exponentially increase processing and memory needs.

    Hyperscalers, like Meta Platforms , Alphabet , Microsoft , and Elon Musk's xAI , are building massive data centers that each house at least 5,000 cloud servers, all running 24/7. The recent explosion in the number of these larger centers is detailed below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XNMU_0vrHTsMh00

    Image source: Statista.

    The center total passed 1,000 in 2024, and research suggests more than 120 will come online annually for several years. Suppliers like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) will benefit tremendously.

    Massive opportunity

    When discussing Micron, the talk focuses on memory -- specifically, DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND (flash memory). At a basic level, DRAM functions as temporary storage while a device is in use, and NAND stores data permanently. Your smartphone and computers use both, and so do data centers. Data centers specifically require high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a high-performance DRAM type. Micron expects the demand for its HBM products to grow from $4 billion in 2023 to $25 billion in 2025. This is a massive opportunity for the company, but not the only one.

    Data centers also need a type of NAND memory called SSDs (solid-state drives). Micron hit a milestone last quarter with over $1 billion in revenue from its SSDs, tripling sales from the prior year. Micron is investing heavily in new plants to keep up with the sizzling demand.

    Micron's last quarter, fiscal Q4, was spectacular. The slide below is an excellent visual of the results.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cbtt_0vrHTsMh00

    Image source: Micron.

    Growth soared in each quadrant, with fiscal year 2024 growth in DRAM of 60% and NAND of 72% being particularly impressive. Micron's results tend to be cyclical. It relies on consumer electronics (smartphones, etc.), businesses spending on computers, automotive demand, and data centers. Given the data center upcycle and the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut with hints of further cuts (which tend to spur economic growth and spending), Micron has significant tailwinds now.

    Is Micron stock a buy?

    Micron stock pulled back after a long run that began in early 2023 and it now trades 30% off its recent highs. Its current price-to-earnings ratio is sky-high; however, the ratio drops to just 12 on a forward basis , as shown below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtOwI_0vrHTsMh00

    MU PE Ratio data by YCharts

    The average price-to-earnings ratio from the beginning of 2019 through the end of 2020 was 18, suggesting that the stock has room to climb, given the growth expectations and headwinds detailed above. The cyclical nature of the stock and a major slowdown in the economy are the largest risks. Analysts are also bullish. The average price target is $156, 45% higher than the current price, and a forward P/E all the way up to 28 of 29 rates it as a buy or strong buy. Last quarter's results confirmed the enthusiasm and next year looks even better.

    Micron has the makings to be a terrific investment.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

    Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,988 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

    Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bradley Guichard has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Warren Buffett Is Selling Apple Stock and Buying This Magnificent Oil Stock Instead
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security's 2025 COLA Is Almost Official: Here's Everything We Know So Far
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Get Ready for These 6 Major Medicare Changes in 2025
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Is It Better to Cancel Your Unused Credit Card or Keep It Open?
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Sam's Club Membership This October
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    5 Top Stocks to Buy in October
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth-Builders
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja16 hours ago
    Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. Costco
    The Motley Fool23 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    5 Little-Known Perks of Sam's Club Optical
    The Motley Fool22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy