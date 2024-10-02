Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    A Small 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Could Be Just the Start of the Bad News for Retirees

    By Adam Levy,

    2 days ago

    Retirees collecting Social Security receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA , to help them keep up with rising prices. The Social Security Administration calculates the COLA based on inflation data, and it will announce the official number on Oct. 10 this year.

    Based on what we know so far, seniors should expect a smaller COLA than they've become used to in recent years. In fact, the COLA will likely come in below what analysts expected just a few months ago. The current forecast for the 2025 COLA is a 2.5% increase in benefits . That's well below the 3.2%, 8.7%, and 5.9% increases retirees saw over the last three years.

    But a smaller COLA for next year may be just the start of bad news for retirees, and for anyone planning for Social Security to play an integral part in their retirement budget.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAcAk_0vrGzysM00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    Social Security benefits could be on the chopping block

    Social Security has historically brought in more in tax revenue than it's paid out in benefits. That led to the creation of a trust fund to hold all the excess money until workers retired and claimed their benefits. For a long time, that system worked well.

    But over the last few years, the trend reversed. Social Security paid out more in benefits than it collected in tax revenue and earned on its investments. The Social Security Trustees currently expect the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) fund to run out of reserve funds sometime in the year 2033.

    At that point, Social Security will only be able to pay out as much in retirement benefits as it brings in from taxes. The result is a significant cut in benefits if nothing is done to change the current law or how Social Security operates.

    A smaller COLA could lead to bigger cuts

    There's an interesting dynamic between the Social Security COLA and the amount of tax revenue Social Security collects. And the trustees' report suggests that a lower COLA could actually lead to depletion of the trust fund sooner than anticipated.

    In fact, the trustees laid out three scenarios for future COLAs in its most recent report, published in May. Its "high cost" scenario assumed COLAs of 2.5% in 2024 and 1.8% each year thereafter, whereas its "low cost" scenario expected 2.7% for 2024's COLA and 3% adjustments in future years.

    How can it be that paying out less to retirees ultimately ends up costing more? The answer lies in the dynamic between tax revenue and COLA.

    As mentioned, the COLA is based on the rise in inflation. Specifically, the Social Security Administration uses the average increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) during the third quarter of each year to determine the next year's COLA. That means the trust pays out benefits based on last year's data, not this year's.

    Meanwhile, worker wages usually have at least some link to inflation. If inflation is higher, wages tend to move higher, all else being equal. And when wages are higher, Social Security collects more tax revenue. That revenue comes in immediately, but the Social Security Administration doesn't have to pay out bigger benefits from the COLA until the next year. That gives the Social Security trust more money in the reserves at the start of the next year, and it's better able to absorb the COLA.

    Granted, wages don't increase in lockstep with the cost of goods. Sometimes the cost of goods will rise faster than wages, but more often than not, wage increases exceed the growth in the CPI. During normal economic times, however, increases in the cost of living have a bigger effect on wages than increases in the standard of living. As such, cost inflation will have the biggest effect on how much tax revenue the Social Security Administration collects in a given year, and on the overall health of the trust fund.

    There are certainly other factors that can affect the health of the trust fund, including some that could be caused by very high inflation. All things being equal, though, low inflation (resulting in a smaller COLA) is bad for the long-term viability of Social Security as it stands today. Higher inflation means higher tax revenue for Social Security upfront, which allows it to extend the life of the trust fund's reserves, even if it has to pay out more next year due to a bigger COLA.

    Will the government step in to fix Social Security?

    Social Security is the foundation of many seniors' retirement budgets and many workers' retirement plans. If things continue as they are, anyone retired or retiring after 2033 will receive just 79% of their scheduled benefits.

    Despite lots of talk about potential fixes, Congress has yet to pass any legislation to reform the program and ensure retirees receive the benefits they were promised. And the longer it waits, the harder the challenge.

    There are two main proposals for how to fix Social Security.

    The first is to increase Social Security taxes on wages. That may be done by increasing the tax rate, or by increasing the amount of income subject to taxation. (Currently, any income above $168,600 in a year is exempt from Social Security tax.)

    The other proposal is to raise the full retirement age , which currently sits at age 67. Raising the full retirement age without any other changes to the program is effectively a cut in benefits. Some advocate increasing the year of eligibility (currently age 62), simply shifting back the standard timeline for retirees. That would allow retirees to collect the same amount in benefits if they're able and willing to wait a little longer to claim Social Security.

    Raising taxes today will help stem the short-term shortfall of Social Security, but ultimately it's not enough to completely offset the long-term trend. Meanwhile, it's practically impossible to enact an increase in the full retirement age fast enough to overcome the program's short-term challenges.

    Some compromise will be necessary. But given the importance of Social Security to everyone across the political spectrum, there's reason to remain hopeful Congress will find a solution that helps protect the benefits of America's seniors.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Chuck Moody
    1d ago
    Why is inflation going down bad news?
    noseeum
    1d ago
    Thanks for the upbeat news 🖕🏻
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    If Your Social Security Check Is Higher Than This, Expect an Above-Average 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool4 days ago
    This Wednesday, October 13, retirees will not get their Social Security checks
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Here's How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Will Increase Next Year if the Current COLA Estimate Is Correct
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    Social Security announces new increase in SSI checks – It’s Official
    alamogordotownnews.com1 day ago
    3 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2025. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    WKBN4 days ago
    Here's How Much the Estimated 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Could Boost the Average Spousal Benefit
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    Get Ready for These 6 Major Medicare Changes in 2025
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    People who talk behind your back but are friendly to your face usually display these 9 specific traits
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Here's the Average American's Social Security Benefit by Age
    NASDAQ6 days ago
    4 Ways to Receive Social Security Benefits Even if You've Never Worked
    The Motley Fool22 days ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Home Depot shopper forced to ‘abandon cart’ after being unable to pay for items thanks to ‘payment method policy’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Is It Better to Cancel Your Unused Credit Card or Keep It Open?
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    COLA 2025: Here’s when SSA will announce new benefits, what you can expect
    MassLive.com2 days ago
    Social Security's Big 2025 COLA Announcement Is Just 10 Days Away. Here's What to Expect.
    The Motley Fool4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state
    CNBC2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Changes Already Announced – More Social Security Money for Some Americans
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Social Security facing severe customer service delays
    KFYR-TV3 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    FED Takes Action on Social Security Payments – It’s Now Official
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Sam's Club Membership This October
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Florida in path of brewing tropical trouble next week
    AccuWeather2 days ago
    Made Money on CDs in 2024? Here's How Much You'll Owe the IRS
    The Motley Fool18 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy