    • The Motley Fool

    4 Reasons Not to Shop at Sam's Club Despite the Low Prices

    By Chris Neiger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTPgL_0vocj83s00

    Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

    Paying for an annual Sam's Club membership can be a smart way to save money, thanks to the warehouse club's discounted prices and a long list of perks. But saving money at Sam's Club isn't always a slam dunk.

    Here are a handful of times when shopping at the store isn't the best option for your budget .

    1. You overspend almost every time

    A recent survey found that 66% of Americans say they're living paycheck to paycheck, which could make Sam's Club's discounted items an appealing option. But if you spend $200 on each trip when you plan to spend $150, the good deals could be causing your bank account pain.

    It's easy to overspend at Sam's Club because there's a huge variety of things to buy, from groceries to patio furniture and computers to rotisserie chickens. Can you resist the plethora of deals that exist in a 160,000-square-foot Sam's Club store every time ? Not likely.

    The tried-and-true way to avoid overspending is to make a list before you go and be strict about sticking to it. That, or wear a pair of horse blinders when strolling near the best deals. Your choice.

    2. You go just to treasure hunt

    I'm just as guilty as the next person for going to a store with no other intention than to perhaps find something I want to buy. I did this a lot more often when I was younger, but I still try to justify an unnecessary purchase as long as it seems like a good deal.

    Sam's Club can make this justification easier because there are lots of legitimate deals in the store. But if you're whipping out your credit card too frequently for items you don't need, it might be time to pull back on your trips to the store.

    3. Your local grocery store is cheaper

    I'm a big fan of Aldi. I think a lot of people could save a ton of money if they would only give this quirky grocery store chain a try.

    In a recent grocery store comparison between Aldi, Target, and Walmart, AARP found that Aldi is the cheapest place to buy groceries. Admittedly, it wasn't a head-to-head comparison between Aldi and Sam's Club, but beating Walmart shows just how inexpensive Aldi can be.

    If you're skeptical whether you can save more at Aldi, you might want to give it a try for your next grocery run. Just keep an open mind when shopping at the store. If you're loyal to specific brands, you'll be disappointed that Aldi doesn't have them. Still, your wallet will likely thank you. Oh, and bring a quarter so you can unlock a shopping cart. I told you it's quirky!

    4. You can never find exactly what you're looking for

    Everyone has their preferences for grocery stores, and cost isn't always the biggest factor when choosing our favorite places to shop. Sometimes, it's just the layout of the store, the customer service, or the fact that you always find the best deals on the products you usually buy.

    Even though Sam's Club has a large selection of products, it's still possible that you won't find the items you need for your specific recipes. It's also possible that even if you do find what you need, Sam's Club bulk items are simply more than you need.

    Having a Sam's Club membership can be a great way to save money, but if you think you're overspending or not finding everything you need, you might want to reconsider paying the annual membership fee. I recently let my Costco membership lapse, and I'm letting Aldi do all the heavy lifting for grocery savings these days.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

