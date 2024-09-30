Open in App
    Here's Why I Never Redeem My Credit Card Rewards for Cash Back

    By Natasha Gabrielle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwAcx_0vochUDn00

    Image source: Getty Images

    I'm a big fan of getting rewarded, so I use rewards credit cards to pay for everyday purchases. Many people redeem their credit card rewards for cash back or as a statement credit to their credit card account. But for many credit cards , this isn't the only redemption choice.

    Travelers may be able to get more value from their rewards by avoiding cash back redemptions. Find out why I prefer to redeem my credit card rewards for travel instead of cash.

    I prioritize travel in my budget

    Like many people, I budget some of my earnings for so-called "fun money." While some like spending this cash on things like shopping, entertainment, or dining out, I prefer to spend it on travel. Travel is a passion of mine, and it makes me happy.

    But travel costs can add up quickly, so I look for ways to save money when booking flights and hotel stays. One way I keep my spending in check is by redeeming my credit card rewards for travel. This allows me to afford to travel more often because I have more fun money left over for other travel expenses like tours and excursions.

    Cash back redemptions may not provide the most value

    I've been using rewards credit cards for nearly a decade. As a newbie, I redeemed my credit card rewards for a statement credit. It was easy and straightforward. But I've since learned that I can get much more value from my rewards by redeeming my points and miles differently.

    Instead of cashing out my earnings, I transfer my rewards to eligible travel partners. Some travel credit cards partner with select airline and hotel loyalty programs, letting travelers transfer their credit card rewards to these programs to book flights and hotel stays.

    As I've continued learning more about credit cards, maximizing the value of my credit card rewards is vital to me. I don't plan to redeem them for cash again.

    How I received 3x more value from my rewards

    To further illustrate my point, here's one recent redemption I made with one of the best Chase credit cards . I found myself with a stash of points that I needed to use and a vacation to plan. When searching available award flights through one of Chase's airline partners, I found one-way business-class flights requiring only 50,000 points.

    I booked two one-way business-class tickets for 100,000 points. In addition, I paid $168.20 in taxes and fees. You're responsible for paying these additional fees when booking award tickets, so review these fees before booking an award ticket to avoid a costly surprise.

    How much would I have paid without points? The total cash price for these tickets was $3,448.20. Spending less than $200 to book premium tickets was a significant win.

    My credit card issuer also allows me to redeem my points for cash, but this option yields less value. If I had redeemed 100,000 points this way, I'd have received $1,000. While that's a lot of money, it made more sense for me to redeem my points for round-trip airfare that was worth three times as much.

    Explore all redemption choices before cashing out your rewards

    If you prefer to pay yourself back by redeeming your credit card rewards for cash, that's OK! But don't assume it's the only choice available. You may be ignoring high-value redemptions without realizing it. It's a good idea to review all the reward redemptions your credit card issuer provides to make a more informed decision when using your rewards.

    Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2026

    This credit card is not just good – it's so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!

    Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

    We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    pistol pete
    1d ago
    No credit cards here I pay with cash...
    Jj...
    2d ago
    Cash is king
    View all comments
