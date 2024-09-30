Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    I Absolutely Prefer a 401(k) to an IRA for Retirement Savings. Here's Why.

    By Justin Pope,

    2 days ago

    Most people spend their lives working toward retirement, their final financial destination. There are many ways to get there, but which road you travel ultimately depends on your preferences and personal finances. One fork in the road is choosing how to invest your savings.

    Two common choices are the Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and the employer-sponsored 401(k). The decision isn't always easy. For example, a Roth IRA offers exceptional tax benefits, making it an outstanding retirement planning tool. But between a traditional IRA and a 401(k) plan, I absolutely prefer the latter. Here's why.

    Meet your contenders: The 401(k) and the traditional IRA

    Are you not already a retirement expert? Don't worry. Here are the basics of 401(k) plans and traditional IRAs.

    Retirement pensions have become increasingly rare in modern enterprises, putting more responsibility on individuals to plan for retirement. Many employers have dropped pensions in favor of the 401(k) plan. Workers can invest money from their paycheck for retirement using a 401(k). It also comes with immediate tax benefits. For example, taxes on 401(k) contributions are deferred until retirement, meaning you can lower your taxable income during your working years by contributing more to your 401(k).

    However, not all companies offer a 401(k) plan. Meanwhile, IRAs are more widely available because anyone can open one, even if you have a 401(k) . That's right, this isn't a one-or-the-other choice. Traditional IRAs defer taxes on contributions, similar to 401(k) plans. You also get a bit more flexibility with IRAs. Most 401(k) plans limit investment choices to mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ( ETFs ), but you can own individual stocks and other assets in an IRA.

    Remember that these are the basics, and different variations of 401(k) plans and IRAs exist. If you have any questions about the rules or tax implications of each, don't hesitate to contact a financial advisor .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tu3L_0voc2yrR00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    Now, IRAs sound pretty nice, and admittedly, having that extra control might appeal to many investors. So, why do I still prefer the 401(k)?

    1. 401(k) plans have higher contribution limits

    Investing boils down to the numbers. Your nest egg in retirement will depend on:

    1. How much you invest.
    2. How early you start.
    3. The return on your investments.

    As excellent a tool as IRAs are, they can have somewhat restrictive contribution limits. For 2024, the annual contribution limit for traditional IRAs is $7,000. Exceed that, and you'll face stiff tax penalties while that money is in your IRA. You can contribute an additional $1,000 per year starting at age 50, but it undoubtedly puts a ceiling on your long-term investment potential, especially for higher earners or super savers.

    Meanwhile, employees can contribute up to $23,000 to their 401(k) plan in 2024, and those 50 or older can add $7,500 as catch-up contributions. It's far easier to build life-changing wealth in a 401(k) than an IRA, and it's not close.

    2. Many 401(k) plans offer a chance at free money

    If that wasn't enough, some 401(k) plans offer an employer match to incentivize employees to participate. This is generally a sum added to a 401(k) in addition to one's contributions based on a specified percentage. For example, suppose your 401(k) plan matches dollar-for-dollar up to 3% of your salary.

    That would mean that if you make $100,000 and contribute 3% of that ($3,000), your employer would kick in an additional $3,000. It's as close to free money as you'll find in the real world, and that can make a tremendous difference over decades of earning and saving. Plus, a match doesn't affect your individual contribution limit! The government will allow up to $69,000 in total contributions in 2024, and $76,500 for those 50 or older.

    3. 401(k) plans help you keep it simple for your own good

    In my view, the option to hold stocks and other assets in an IRA doesn't overcome the sheer difference in how much you can invest through a 401(k). But if IRA flexibility still appeals to you, consider this.

    A 401(k) generally restricts investment choices, which could actually benefit most people. Unfortunately, most people lack the knowledge and time to invest most of their wealth in individual companies. Most people are better off investing their savings in diversified, maintenance-free funds. You can set it and forget it.

    That way, you don't have to worry about inexperience or bad decision-making torpedoing your nest egg as you approach your golden years.

    Do you want to open a brokerage account and take some risks? Want to have some fun with speculative stocks? Fine. Just don't do it with your life savings. That's not to say that those with IRAs would necessarily act that way, but using a 401(k) means you won't even have the opportunity to make such an expensive mistake in the first place.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A Small 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Could Be Just the Start of the Bad News for Retirees
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    3 Things Not to Do When Your Savings Reaches $50,000
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The 3 Top Places to Put Your Retirement Savings for the Rest of 2024
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Get Ready for These 6 Major Medicare Changes in 2025
    The Motley Fool17 hours ago
    3 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2025. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Here's How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Will Increase Next Year if the Current COLA Estimate Is Correct
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    6 Things to Do Before You Inherit Your Parents' House
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    One Stock That Could Soar After Its Oct. 1 Split
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Here's What Happens When You Keep a Credit Card Open for Over 15 Years
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security's Big 2025 COLA Announcement Is Just 10 Days Away. Here's What to Expect.
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys for the Remainder of 2024 (and Beyond)
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Sam's Club Membership This October
    The Motley Fool16 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    5 Member’s Mark Products Every Sam's Club Member Should Try in October 2024
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    4 Reasons Not to Shop at Sam's Club Despite the Low Prices
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    15 Best Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Passive Income
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    This Simple Investment Strategy Beats 88% of Professional Money Managers
    The Motley Fool15 hours ago
    Here's Why I Never Redeem My Credit Card Rewards for Cash Back
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Prediction: Here's What the Fed Rate Cut Means for the Housing Market in 2025
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy