How to Get Free Burger King With a Walmart+ Subscription

It used to be that subscriptions like Amazon Prime and Walmart+ were more about saving time than about being good for your budget . But Walmart+ has been doing a lot over the last few years to help you get your money's worth.

The latest addition to the Walmart+ perk lineup is a deal with Burger King. Linking your Walmart+ and Burger King accounts now unlocks exclusive offers for discounts and, wait for it, free burgers (arguably the most delicious kind).

You'll need to use the Burger King mobile app to take advantage of this new perk, but it could be well worth it for Burger King fans. Here's how it works.

Link your Burger King app for 25% off daily

Before you can link your accounts, you need to, well, have accounts. If you don't already have the Burger King app, you'll need to download it and create a BK® Royal Perks account.

After that, linking is simple:

Open the Walmart app and log into your Walmart+ account Under the Account tab, select Walmart+ membership Click on the Burger King savings benefit, then the blue "Get started now" button This will open the Burger King app; sign into your BK account Select Link Accounts

Once that's done, you can redeem the 25% off deal through the Offers tab in your Burger King app. It works for one order per day placed in the Burger King mobile app.

Pro tip: Make sure you're paying with a good restaurant rewards credit card to maximize your return!

Get a free burger once per quarter

In addition to the daily discount, you'll also get an offer for one Free Whopper added to your Burger King account once per quarter. Specifically, the offer will be added four times per year on:

Jan. 1

April 1

July 1

Oct. 1

The offer can only be used once, but it will last for up to three months if you don't use it. It expires at the end of the quarter, so you can't stack offers. Use it or lose it.

You don't need to order anything else to redeem your Free Whopper coupon, so you can just get your free burger and go. The fine print says that the offers aren't valid with other coupons or offers, so if you want your free burger and your 25% off other food at the same time, you may need to make two mobile orders.

Other lesser-known Walmart+ perks

Walmart+ has a lot of somewhat standard-feeling perks, like free shipping and free store delivery, that are valuable but not exciting. However, there are a few perks, like the Burger King deals, that may pique your interest. Here are some of my favorites.

Free Paramount+ subscription

Streaming services have become as expensive as the cable they replaced, so anytime I can get a free one is a win. Walmart+ users can get a basic, ad-supported Paramount+ subscription for free.

If you're not a fan of ads, and you watch enough of the content to warrant it, you can upgrade to the Paramount+ with Showtime package for 50% off.

Discounts on gas

Walmart+ members can get discounts at over 13,000 gas stations around the U.S. Eligible stations include Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy.

The discount is $0.10 per gallon ($0.05 per gallon in Alabama and Oklahoma). It's a straight discount at the pump, not some kind of purchase rewards , so it should show up right away. Make sure you have a credit card loaded in your Walmart+ account so you can pay through the app.

Returns from home

Many items will qualify for the Returns from Home feature, which lets you set up home pickup for eligible Walmart returns. This means you don't have to make a special trip to the store just to make a return.

You can get a free 30-day trial

Walmart offers a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ if you're interested in trying it out. Make sure you set a calendar reminder for 27 days out to cancel your trial if you aren't planning on keeping the service.

After the trial, Walmart+ currently costs $98 per year, which works out to an average of about $8 a month. (If you're on government assistance, you may qualify for a discounted Walmart+ Assist subscription for half the price.)

If you already use some of the perks, then getting Walmart+ could be a good money saver. It's not for everyone, though, so use the free trial to see if it's a good fit for your finances.

