    • The Motley Fool

    Here Are My 10 Largest Stock Positions Right Now

    By Matt Frankel,

    2 days ago

    I own dozens of stocks, but the 10 largest positions in my brokerage account make up nearly half of its total value. In this video, I not only break down what my top 10 stocks are but discuss exactly how much of a return (or not) I've achieved from each one.

    *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 24, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 25, 2024.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Kinsale Capital Group right now?

    Before you buy stock in Kinsale Capital Group, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kinsale Capital Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

    Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matt Frankel has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, Empire State Realty Trust, General Motors, Howard Hughes, Kinsale Capital Group, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Realty Income, and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, Howard Hughes, Kinsale Capital Group, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Empire State Realty Trust and General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

