Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    Here Are Average Americans' Biggest Money Regrets: Don't Let Them Be Yours

    By Selena Maranjian,

    2 days ago

    A recent Bankrate Financial Regret Survey found that fully 77% of U.S. adults had at least one financial regret. (I suspect that the other 23% just didn't think hard enough, because it's hard to reach adulthood without regretting some money moves we've made.) A key regret, expressed by 22% of respondents, was not saving enough for retirement.

    Interestingly, some of the other regrets also relate to retirement savings. Let's review some regrets and see how retirement savings can be boosted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKGtU_0vmvHW8C00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    Most people haven't saved enough for retirement

    Plenty of surveys have revealed that Americans are under-saving for retirement. For example, here are some alarming numbers from the 2024 Retirement Confidence Survey.

    Amount in savings and investments*

    Percentage of workers

    Less than $1,000

    14%

    $1,000 to $9,999

    8%

    $10,000 to $24,999

    7%

    $25,000 to $49,999

    7%

    $50,000 to $99,999

    11%

    $100,000 to $250,000

    14%

    $250,000 or more

    38%

    Source: 2024 Retirement Confidence Survey.
    *excluding the value of a primary home

    See? Fully 47% of workers have less than $100,000 socked away, and 61% have less than $250,000. Yes, some of them are still quite young. But plenty of them are in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. If you have $250,000, that might seem like a lot, but it might only deliver around $10,000 in annual income -- if, for example, your withdrawal strategy is the 4% rule or something like it.

    Remember that you'll likely have Social Security benefits in addition to whatever income you can create on your own, but that may not provide as much as you'd like. The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was only $1,920 as of August, after all, amounting to about $23,000 annually.

    You can get a clearer idea of how much you can expect from Social Security by setting up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. You might be able to beef up your benefits, too -- there are multiple ways to increase your Social Security benefits .

    More financial regrets

    Here are some other major financial regrets from that survey:

    18% regret not saving enough for emergency expenses

    Each of us, unless we're financially independent, should have an emergency fund , with enough accessible cash to keep us afloat for at least three to six months. That means it should be able to cover everything -- housing, utilities, taxes, food, transportation, and other non-negotiable expenses.

    Without an emergency fund, you can end up taking on costly debt or taking funds from a retirement account, both of which can jeopardize your future financial security. If you're busy making debt repayments, that money can't be used for investments in retirement accounts. And if you remove, say, $10,000 from a retirement account, whether temporarily or permanently, you lose out on a few or many years of growth. If that $10,000 could have grown at, say, 8% over 20 years, it could have amounted to nearly $47,000 -- a rather useful chunk of income in retirement.

    14% regret taking on too much credit card debt

    Since credit card interest rates -- which recently averaged 25%, per LendingTree -- tend to be so high, credit card debt can really be dangerous. Imagine owing $40,000 at an interest rate of just (!) 20%. You'd be on the hook for around $8,000 in interest payments alone each year. That doesn't even cover paying down the principal. It's hard to save for retirement and build a big nest egg when you're forking over hefty sums to lenders.

    What can you do?

    So -- what can you do, especially if you're behind in your retirement savings ? Here are some ideas:

    • Try to avoid taking on any high-interest-rate debt, and if you already have some, aim to pay it off pronto .
    • Set up an emergency fund to protect you in case you suffer a job loss or face a costly automotive or health expense.
    • Save aggressively and invest effectively (such as in an S&P 500 index fund) via a regular, taxable brokerage account , a 401(k), and/or an IRA , among other options.
    • Consider working longer, if you can. Working a few years longer than you planned to means your nest egg will have to last for fewer years, and you can build it up some more before retiring. You may also be able to remain on an employer-sponsored health insurance plan for longer, potentially saving money.
    • Consider delaying claiming Social Security until age 70, if you can. This won't work if you simply need the income sooner, but for most of us, age 70 is the best age at which to claim benefits, in order to maximize them.
    • Take on a part-time job for the first few years of retirement -- or a side gig such as making and selling things or giving music or language lessons.
    • Think outside the box. If you need more income during retirement , you might take in a boarder or look into a reverse mortgage .

    Don't leave your retirement to chance. Plan for retirement carefully, being sure to factor in healthcare costs , too. Don't be afraid to consult a financial advisor , either. The better you plan, the fewer regrets you'll likely have.

    The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

    If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $ 22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

    View the "Social Security secrets" »

    The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Your Social Security Check Is Higher Than This, Expect an Above-Average 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The Average American Household Spent $77,280 Last Year. Here's What They Spent It On
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Wall Street's Most Anticipated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Split of the 4th Quarter Has Arrived
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    3 Times You Should Always Use Your Debit Card
    The Motley Fool8 days ago
    One Stock That Could Soar After Its Oct. 1 Split
    The Motley Fool15 hours ago
    If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I'd Pick These
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet the 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Will Be Worth $4 Trillion by 2025, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Prediction: Here's What the Fed Rate Cut Means for the Housing Market in 2025
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Qualcomm's Interest in Intel Could Spell Trouble for TSMC
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio8 minutes ago
    Warren Buffett Is Sending a $300 Billion Warning to Stock Investors
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Missed Out on 5% CD Rates? Here's Why It Doesn't Matter
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    Got $500? Here's How to Know if a CD Is Worth Opening
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    3 Side Hustles Sure to Bring in at Least $100 Per Day
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Micron Shares Surge on Outlook, Defying Analyst Expectations. Is the Stock a Buy Now?
    The Motley Fool18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy