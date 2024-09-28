Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    1 Incredibly Cheap Tech Stock That Could Soar 50% Thanks to Apple's Generative AI Move

    By Harsh Chauhan,

    2 days ago

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently jumped into the fast-growing market for smartphones capable of running generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Even though the latest iPhone models won't get the company's Apple Intelligence suite of features until October, the demand for its latest devices seems to be good.

    JPMorgan analysts point out that the delivery time delays of Apple's new iPhones are expanding, which is a sign of healthy demand for these smartphones. Meanwhile, Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said he believes that Apple could sell 90 million units of its new smartphones in 2024. That's up 8 million to 10 million units when compared to last year's release.

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert goes a step further, saying that the demand for iPhone 16 models is better than it was last year. All of this indicates that Apple could strike gold with its latest smartphones, and that won't be surprising as the market for generative AI smartphones is forecast to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 78% through 2028, according to IDC.

    Additionally, there is a huge installed base of 300 million iPhones that have not been upgraded in at least four years, according to Wedbush, and that could trigger a huge upgrade cycle as customers move to generative AI smartphones.

    One way investors can take advantage of the robust sales of the iPhone 16 is by buying Apple stock. However, another company could ride Apple's coattails and deliver handsome gains thanks to the iPhone 16. Let's take a closer look at it.

    This Apple supplier could get a nice boost to its bottom line

    Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) is a well-known supplier of radio frequency (RF) chips used in Apple's devices such as iPhones and iPads. The chipmaker is trying to diversify its customer base and supply chips to leading Android smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), but it still got 46% of its total revenue from Apple in the previous fiscal year.

    As Qorvo's fortunes appear to be intertwined with Apple's, the sunny sales prospects of the latest iPhones bode well. Even better, Qorvo could be supplying more chip content for the new iPhones and thus making more money on each unit that Apple builds.

    On its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings conference call a couple of months ago, Qorvo management remarked that the company is investing in several long-term programs with its largest customer to increase its content and grow its business further. What's more, a report by the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News in April this year pointed out that Apple has changed the design of the antenna module for its latest iPhone generation, thereby incorporating more chips from Qorvo.

    Not surprisingly, Qorvo's fiscal first-quarter results (for the three months ended June 29) impressed many. The company's Q1 revenue increased 36% year over year to $887 million. Non- GAAP earnings came in at $0.87 per share as compared to $0.34 per share last year. Qorvo completed the acquisition of Anokiwave in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and that seems to have given the chipmaker's financial performance a nice boost. Investors should note that Apple is reportedly using Anokiwave's offerings in its latest iPhones to improve signal reception.

    Qorvo, therefore, could benefit from a combination of stronger volume shipments and more revenue per unit from the new iPhone models. As a result, the margin improvement that Qorvo is seeing of late is likely to continue.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP5sL_0vmvHKmi00

    QRVO Gross Profit Margin data by YCharts

    This improvement in the company's margin profile is expected to lead to healthy growth in the company's earnings over the next couple of years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rku30_0vmvHKmi00

    QRVO EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

    Investors can expect Qorvo stock to deliver solid gains

    The chart above indicates that Qorvo's bottom line could increase at an annual rate of 28% in the next two fiscal years. Assuming Qorvo's earnings indeed jump to $10.25 per share after three years and it trades at 15 times forward earnings at that time (in line with its five-year average forward earnings multiple), its stock price could increase to $154. That would be a jump of nearly 50% from current levels.

    Interestingly, Qorvo currently trades at 15 times forward earnings, a discount to the U.S. technology sector's average earnings multiple of 45. That's why investors should consider buying this undervalued semiconductor stock hand over fist, as the strong sales of Apple's iPhones are set to improve Qorvo's earnings power and could send its shares soaring over the long run.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Qorvo right now?

    Before you buy stock in Qorvo, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Qorvo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

    JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Qorvo and T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One Stock That Could Soar After Its Oct. 1 Split
    The Motley Fool15 hours ago
    If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I'd Pick These
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Meet the 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Will Be Worth $4 Trillion by 2025, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    2 Vanguard Growth ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Portfolio
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    Prediction: Here's What the Fed Rate Cut Means for the Housing Market in 2025
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Qualcomm's Interest in Intel Could Spell Trouble for TSMC
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Warren Buffett Is Sending a $300 Billion Warning to Stock Investors
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    When Could Fed Rate Cuts Move the Needle on Mortgages?
    The Motley Fool18 hours ago
    Here's How the July Outage Is Affecting CrowdStrike Today. Is the Stock a Buy?
    The Motley Fool21 hours ago
    The Average American Household Spent $77,280 Last Year. Here's What They Spent It On
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Fed Just Lowered Interest Rates. This Oil Stock Is a Buy Now.
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Side Hustles Sure to Bring in at Least $100 Per Day
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    5 Member’s Mark Products Every Sam's Club Member Should Try in October 2024
    The Motley Fool16 hours ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    2025's Social Security COLA: Your Top 5 Questions, Answered
    The Motley Fool22 hours ago
    Redfin Stock: Bull vs. Bear
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Think You Know Altria? Here's 1 Little-Known Fact You Can't Overlook.
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    4 Sources of Retirement Income Besides Social Security to Rely Upon in 2025
    The Motley Fool1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy