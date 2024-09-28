Open in App
    Should You Buy AST SpaceMobile While It's Below $25?

    By Travis Hoium,

    2 days ago

    The hype behind AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has been incredible in 2024. The stock is up 300% this year, even though its nascent internet satellite network has yet to begin offering commercial services anywhere in the world.

    But there is potential for AST SpaceMobile to be a global telecom provider, and deals with AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) show faith in the company's technology. Is it time to buy AST SpaceMobile before growth in the business takes off?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUJ9m_0vmvH6Vn00

    Image source: Getty Images.

    AST SpaceMobile's reality

    Earlier this month, SpaceX put five Block 1 BlueBird satellites into orbit to form the beginning of AST SpaceMobile's constellation. But the company has said it needs 45 to 60 satellites to provide continuous coverage, and even then, there wouldn't be a lot of capacity considering the number of people it could reach.

    AST SpaceMobile said the current satellites achieved 21 Mbps download speeds with smartphones. For perspective, I am currently on a 5G home internet connection that's running at more than 100 Mbps.

    Block 2 BlueBirds, which have the next-generation chipset, are expected to have 10 gigahertz of bandwidth, 10 times the capacity of current satellites but still only enough to provide high-speed access to a limited number of users.

    Until there are hundreds of satellites in orbit, AST SpaceMobile's best use case will be as an emergency texting service for smartphones in remote areas.

    Financial reality hits hard

    At the end of the second quarter of 2024, AST SpaceMobile had $285.1 million in cash and $199.8 million in debt. And you can see below, the company's negative free cash flow at the current rate is going to burn through that cash in about a year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF6dI_0vmvH6Vn00

    ASTS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

    AST SpaceMobile should start generating some revenue relatively soon, but the company is essentially pre-revenue today. We don't know what the return on any given satellite will be or how much demand there will be for these services.

    Competition is fierce

    AST SpaceMobile isn't the only venture developing a satellite-to-cellphone constellation, either. SpaceX's Starlink has a constellation of 6,300 satellites today and is adding low earth orbit satellites to offer broadband service. United and T-Mobile have both announced partnerships with the company.

    There are also networks being built by Eutelsat and OneWeb, Amazon , SES, and others. The skies are getting more crowded by the day, and everyone is going to be fighting for the same spectrum owners around the world.

    A bright future, but caution is needed

    AST SpaceMobile will likely grow quickly during the next few years as more satellites are launched and partnerships with AT&T and Verizon get off the ground. But the key for investors is turning a cash-burning business into a money-making business.

    It's not clear when or if that will happen, and until we see some returns, I would take a cautious approach. New technology is great, but having great tech doesn't mean great business results will follow. And the hype for AST SpaceMobile could wear off as quickly as it kicked in this year.

    Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

    Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

    John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

