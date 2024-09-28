Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Motley Fool

    2 Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy With Less Than $200

    By Prosper Junior Bakiny,

    2 days ago

    Investing in dividend stocks is one of the best and easiest ways to generate excellent returns over the long run, particularly if you pick those with reliable histories of payout hikes.

    Companies that can regularly boost their payouts over the long term generally have solid underlying businesses. Moreover, reinvesting your dividends can significantly boost your total returns over time. Despite these benefits, some outstanding dividend stocks can still be had for reasonable prices. Two of the more impressive ones that are currently trading for less than $200 per share are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) .

    Abbott Laboratories: $114 per share

    Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare giant with products that span an array of therapeutic areas, from nutrition and diagnostics to cardiovascular health and diabetes care. Some of the company's brands are the leading names in their respective fields -- its infant formula Similac, for example, and its MitraClip, which helps treat mitral valve regurgitation (a heart-related condition).

    In recent years, its FreeStyle Libre franchise of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems -- which help diabetics keep track of their blood glucose levels -- has become a leader in its niche, and the company's main growth driver.

    Abbott Laboratories recently expanded its CGM franchise with an over-the-counter option, and another one aimed at people who wish to monitor their blood glucose for other health reasons, but do not have diabetes. The point is that Abbott is an incredibly innovative company. It has been developing novel devices for decades, has a broad footprint in the healthcare industry, is a brand that physicians and consumers tend to trust, and has generally delivered reliable financial results. That's no guarantee that Abbott will perform well in the future, but the fundamentals of its business haven't changed.

    Abbott's top line has admittedly been somewhat inconsistent in the past few years as revenue from its COVID-19 diagnostic products rose and fell. But despite the impact of those shifts, the company has generally posted decent performance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq598_0vmu1DvT00

    ABT Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts.

    Further, this volatility won't affect Abbott forever. It's also worth noting that the healthcare giant has plenty of growth opportunities, particularly in diabetes care. The CGM market is severely underpenetrated -- Abbott estimates that just 1% of adults with diabetes in the world have access to CGM technology.

    When it comes to dividends, Abbott has increased its payouts for 52 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King .

    Unless something catastrophic delivers a huge blow to the company (and a pandemic wasn't enough), the company should maintain this streak.

    Johnson & Johnson: $163 per share

    Johnson & Johnson's legal and regulatory problems have somewhat overshadowed its business results during the past few years. On the legal front, it is still dealing with thousands of lawsuits from people who allege that its talc-based products caused their cancers. On the regulatory side, the Inflation Reduction Act has, for the first time, allowed Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies over the prices it will pay for some widely used drugs; this will lead to Johnson & Johnson receiving less revenue for a few of its products.

    Those hurdles aside, though, the company has made important changes to its business. It spun off its consumer health segment, which was a drag on revenue growth. It also strengthened its medical devices segment through the $16.6 billion acquisition of Abiomed, which focuses on developing products for heart and lung-related issues.

    Though not spectacular, Johnson & Johnson's financial results have remained solid. In the second quarter, its revenue increased by 4.3% year over year to $22.4 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share rose by 10.2% to $2.82. Though headwinds might affect its results in the short run, the company should be able to find ways to navigate through them.

    Johnson & Johnson has been developing new drugs for a long time and has dealt with many different legal and regulatory landscapes. Its current pipeline features 101 programs. It routinely earns new drug approvals and label expansions for those it already has on the market, and it had a couple of such wins during the second quarter. It also made a trio of regulatory submissions. Johnson & Johnson's ability to continue developing new products is one of the most critical reasons its long-term prospects look strong.

    Meanwhile, its dividend record is impressive. Johnson & Johnson is another Dividend King with a streak of 62 consecutive payout increases. The company should continue rewarding shareholders with dividend hikes for a long time.

    Should you invest $1,000 in Abbott Laboratories right now?

    Before you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories, consider this:

    The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abbott Laboratories wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

    Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952 !*

    Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

    See the 10 stocks »

    *Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

    Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
    The Motley Fool5 days ago
    This Huge Dividend Stock Just Announced a Big Stock Split and a Massive Dividend Hike
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    7 Best High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10
    US News and World Report5 days ago
    Think You Know Altria? Here's 1 Little-Known Fact You Can't Overlook.
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2 Dividend Stocks Down Over 40% to Buy Before a Rebound
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    If You’re Over 50, These Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I'd Pick These
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    The Fed Just Lowered Interest Rates. My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
    The Motley Fool18 hours ago
    One Stock That Could Soar After Its Oct. 1 Split
    The Motley Fool15 hours ago
    26 Millionaires and Billionaires Can’t Be Wrong. The One Stock All of Them Are Buying
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Meet the 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Will Be Worth $4 Trillion by 2025, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    15 Best Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Passive Income
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Warren Buffett Is Sending a $300 Billion Warning to Stock Investors
    The Motley Fool19 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued High-Yield Stock
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Before It Climbs 58% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street Analysts
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecasts Are in Agreement -- Here's How Much the Average Check Is Expected to Rise Next Year
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    If Your Social Security Check Is Higher Than This, Expect an Above-Average 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
    The Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Cathie Wood buys two big-time technology stocks
    TheStreet2 days ago
    2 Vanguard Growth ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Portfolio
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    5 Member’s Mark Products Every Sam's Club Member Should Try in October 2024
    The Motley Fool16 hours ago
    The Average American Household Spent $77,280 Last Year. Here's What They Spent It On
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    $10K Passive Income Per Year with Minimal Effort: Here's How
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Top Stocks to Buy to Cash In on the AI-Fueled Digital Revolution
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy