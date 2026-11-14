Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s youngest son, Riot Rose, made his magazine-cover debut, and we now know the next generation of fashion killas has officially arrived.

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The adorable three-year-old posed for six separate covers of Arena Homme+ Magazine, rocking a fashionable look for each one, including a cute nod to his mom’s Super Bowl performance, where she announced his existence to the world. The superstar can be seen holding the tot by his arms while donning the red Loewe jumpsuit she wore for the big reveal.

Riot appeared alongside his siblings—RZA, 4, and Rocki, 14 months—in a holiday campaign for his mother’s brand Savage X Fenty back in October, rocking a star ornament around his adorable face. His proud papa A$AP told The Cut about Riot’s cover gig in September, bragging about their son’s outgoing personality and budding personal style.

“One of my sons has a modeling gig in like three days, you know, the day before my birthday, and it’s—I’m so proud of him,” he said at the time. “This is his first magazine cover, so I think it’s just fascinating to see these little people grow into personalities of their own. It’s trippy, just in retrospect, thinking back when they were just so small and little.

I mean, they’re still relatively little and small, but you know, they kind of speak up for themselves and have their own kind of swag and s—. It’s crazy.”

AS BOSSIP previously reported, Rihanna and Riot Rose joined Rocky onstage at the Denmark stop of his Don’t Be Dumb tour. The Harlem rapper addressed the crowd before sharing his megaphone speaker with Riot, who thanked everyone for coming out to see his dad.

“He’s very ready for all of these things,” A$AP Rocky told Rolling Stone of Riot’s pop out. “He’s the extrovert out of all of his siblings. And I think he has the strongest personality.”

Both as a couple and as individuals, Rihanna and A$AP set fashion trends and turn heads whenever they’re out. It’s clear that their three children will follow in their footsteps. For Rocky, however, he’s looking forward to RZA, Riot and Rocki Irish grasping the full concept of just how iconic their fashionable mother is.

So, it was really cool to have him up there, but the funniest thing that’s just going through my mind is like, yeah, you know, it’s my time to do my arenas, you know, eight-year hiatus. I’m back,” he said. “This is their first time seeing their dad on stages. But I’m like, wait till they get a load of mom, wait till they even realize who their mother is. It’s just gonna be f—ing jokes.”

Whether they’re aware or not, the Mayer kids are already walking in their famous mother’s footsteps.