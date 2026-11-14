Chris Rock’s latest film, Misty Green, puts Hollywood’s harsh realities under the microscope, and BOSSIP and Cassius’ The Black Watch is unpacking the complicated characters, career catastrophes, and compelling performances driving the dramedy.

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This week, BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada is joined by producer Serita Wesley, comedian-actor Carlton Foreman and comedian-writer Richard Jones to dissect the film’s portrayal of a struggling Black actress, the challenges of navigating Hollywood, and Chris Rock’s evolution as a writer and director.

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The 2026 film stars Rosalind Eleazar as Misty Green, an Emmy-winning actress whose career has stalled following her success on a hit television series. Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, and Rock also star in the project, which explores the lengths people will go to reclaim their place in an unforgiving industry.

And while the film offers plenty of commentary about Hollywood’s treatment of Black women, the panel has some particularly pointed opinions about its protagonist.

Misty Green’s Messy Decisions Leave The Panel Frustrated

The conversation begins with Dani asking whether viewers should root for Misty or feel sorry for her as she attempts to revive her acting career.

The initial responses are anything but sympathetic.

“A hot mess,” Serita calls her. “A garbage person,” adds Richard.

As the discussion unfolds, the group acknowledges that Misty’s circumstances are more complicated than her questionable behavior initially suggests.

According to Carl, the film explores the ambition, identity, and the pressures Black actresses face while pursuing success.

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“I think there is a pretty complex conversation that’s trying to be had about, like, what we’re willing to do for fame, what Black women are up against in entertainment,” the panelist says.

Still, Misty’s tendency to sabotage her own opportunities leaves the group exasperated.

“I’m surprised she had any feet left by the end of the movie because she kept shooting herself in the foot,” jokes Richard.

Serita added that watching Misty’s professional and personal struggles was particularly difficult because she wanted to see her succeed.

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“I just wanted so much more for her,” she says. “I think that’s where it kind of hurt my feelings because I want more for her.”

Rosalind Eleazar Plays A Complicated Character

Although the panel had plenty of criticism for Misty, the conversation takes a more complimentary turn when discussing Rosalind Eleazar’s performance of the hard-headed actress.

The British actress, who has an extensive résumé overseas, portrays a character whose impulsive decisions and self-destructive tendencies make her difficult to embrace.

Dani asks whether Eleazar’s background and acting experience helped shape her portrayal of the troubled performer, and Richard weighs in, admitting that seeing her tackle such a complicated character was unexpected.

“I’ve never seen her play anybody, like, kind of wayward,” the panelist says, explaining that Eleazar typically portrays more composed characters.

As for Richard, he praised the actress’ commanding presence and noted her resemblance to a Motown legend.

“Her resemblance to Diana Ross, it’s kind of uncanny,” he says. “I thought she was very compelling in the role.”

Has Chris Rock’s Filmmaking Become More Serious?

Beyond the performances, Dani steers the conversation toward Rock’s career behind the camera.

Misty Green marks his fourth feature as a writer-director, following Head of State, I Think I Love My Wife and Top Five.

With Rock’s latest project tackling darker themes, Dani asks whether his filmmaking has become more serious as he’s gotten older.

Richard argues that the comedian’s creative evolution began well before Misty Green.

“No, he hit serious when he got to Top Five,” he says about the 2014 film, which remains a personal favorite.

Chris Rock Movie Trivia Puts The Panel To The Test

After dissecting Misty’s missteps and Rock’s directorial decisions, Dani lightens the mood with a trivia game celebrating the comedian’s decades-long film career.

She challenges the group to identify memorable movie quotes from Rock’s appearances in films including New Jack City, Boomerang, Dogma, Madagascar, The Longest Yard and Top Five.

Will YOU be watching Misty Green?

Watch the latest episode of The Black Watch below.