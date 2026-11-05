Diggs’ Daddy Duty! Meet Stefon Diggs’ Six Children, Including His Son Grey With Cardi B & Three Other Alleged Arrivals In 2025

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Stefon Diggs has been scoring big both on and off the field, especially when it comes to expanding his family.

The NFL star reportedly welcomed a whopping FOUR children in 2025, bringing his growing brood to six. Now, following Cardi B’s heartwarming first birthday tribute to their son Grey, we’re taking a closer look at the little ones keeping Diggs busy with daddy duties.

Grey

As previously reported, Cardi B took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to give fans a rare glimpse of their little boy in honor of his first birthday. The rapper and Diggs welcomed Grey in 2025, and her latest post offered a sweet look at just how much motherhood has meant to her.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D!!” Cardi captioned the Instagram post. “It’s only been 1 year since meeting you, but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever.”

The Grammy-winning superstar also opened up about the difficult period in her life when she was expecting Grey, explaining that her son gave her an unexpected source of strength throughout the experience.

“I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength,” she wrote. “I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life!”

Cardi also shared a touching message about the meaning her son has brought to her life, putting a special spin on his name.

“You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile, your laugh, and your precious spirit.”

Stefon Diggs’ mother, Stephanie, also joined in on the birthday celebration, writing via Instagram:

“Happy Birthday to King! We love you.”

Although Cardi and Diggs reportedly called it quits in February, their relationship has remained a topic of conversation. According to a source who spoke with People in May, the former couple had been spending time together again. Cardi had reportedly distanced herself because of trust concerns but is becoming more open to working things out, particularly for the sake of their son.

“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” the source said at the time. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

But Grey isn’t the only little one keeping Diggs busy. The NFL star gave fans an adorable glimpse of two more children in his growing family during the 2025 Christmas season, sparking even more curiosity about his life as a father.

From birthday celebrations to holiday memories and special moments on the football field, Diggs has shared glimpses of fatherhood over the years. Here’s a closer look at the six children connected to the NFL star.