Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Morning Call

    Lehigh Valley food safety reports: expired milk, tepid rice, dirty fryer

    By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call,

    2 days ago

    Here are the food safety inspection reports from Lehigh and Northampton counties, conducted the week of Oct. 13.

    Each week, we highlight the inspection reports provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The department performs the inspections in many areas, while some municipalities such as Allentown and Bethlehem conduct their own inspections.

    All establishments are inspected once per year, and inspectors may return several more times if the initial inspection is not passed or complaints are received. (For more information on how food safety inspections are conducted in Pennsylvania, view a list of FAQs .)

    As noted by the Department of Agriculture, the reports are merely a “snapshot” in time, and they may not be representative of the restaurant’s long-term condition. Many of the violations are corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.

    If a food provider is considered “out of compliance,” that means it has one or more violations that require a return visit by an inspector. The establishment is given time to fix the violations and remains open for business.

    You can view the complete inspection reports for any establishment in the Department of Agriculture’s food safety inspection database . To report an illness after eating or drinking at an establishment, use the department’s complaint form . (Please don’t contact us: we do not inspect restaurants.)

    A-1 Grocery Store

    601 N 9th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • The facility sells fresh brewed coffee as well as slushies. These products are prepared on site and require at least one person from the facility to have a food manager safety certification. Provide proof of a manager level food safety certification.
    • Handwash sink next to the three-compartment sink did not have paper towels available. Ensure to supply handwash with paper towels at all times.
    • Mops are not being hung to air dry. Hang mops to air dry.

    Abe’s Six Pack & Twelve Pack

    418 N 15th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Ada Cheston School Food Service (EASD)

    723 Coal St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • An employee was observed drinking from a bottle of water. Employees must use cups with lids and straws or cups with lids and handles to drink from while working. Correct this practice immediately.

    Art Beat Studio & Café

    432-434 State Ave., Emmaus

    Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Atria Bethlehem

    1745 W Macada Rd., Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    B. Braun Medical

    901 Marcon Blvd., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Bangor Area High School

    187 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Bangor Area Middle School

    401 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School (ASD)

    1227 W Gordon St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Biryani City

    1894 Catasauqua Rd., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Bonefish Grill #0303

    901 Lehigh Lifestyle Center, Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the cook line cold hold unit. *Corrected.
    • Chicken was cooked to 147° F and not 165° F. *Corrected by cooking chicken to 165° F.
    • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Vents above the hot prep station have an accumulation of dust and dirt.

    Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie Nazareth

    398 N Broad St., Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Center City Mini Mart

    248 N 5th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Central Elementary School (ASD)

    829 Turner St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Changlong Grocery Inc.

    734 Park St., Whitehall

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Follow-up by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Prepackaged bakery items are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. *Corrected by removing products from shelves that did not have proper labeling.

    The Chicken Corner

    291 W Moorestown Rd., Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

    Da Judah’s Kitchen

    189-199 Tilghman St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Observed the bottom of the stand-up freezer with a build of ice and food debris. Defrost the stand-up freezer, clean and maintain this freezer. –Observed the side of oven with a build up of grease. Clean and maintain this unit.
    • Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen. Ensure hand soap is available at all times.
    • Paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen. Ensure paper towels are available at all times.

    De Jesus Rodriguez Family Daycare

    1041 Tilghman St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    DeFranco Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

    267 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Dollar Tree #4535

    701 Hanover Ave., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Dunkin’ # 332118

    848 Nazareth Pike, Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Easton Area Middle School

    1010 Echo Trl., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Easton Arts Academy Elementary School

    30 N 4th St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    El Rincon Familiar

    301 W Susquehanna St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    El Tablazo Restaurant

    147 N 7th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Follow-up by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Five Points Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

    363 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    The Gap Diner

    1041 S Broadway, Wind Gap

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Giant Food #6093

    837 Male Rd., Wind Gap

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Gordon Grill

    429 Gordon St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Observed both stained and broken ceiling tiles in the store. These are all to be replaced with new tiles.

    Green Earth Marketplace

    1328 Chestnut St., Ste 110, Emmaus

    Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Hampton Lanes

    326 Main St., Northampton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Northampton Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Harrison Morton Middle School (ASD)

    137 N 2nd St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • The fans in the walk-in cooler are in need of a cleaning. Clean fans in the walk-in cooler.

    Hawthorn Suites #71923

    7720 Main St., Fogelsville

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. (Repeat Violation)

    Hopewell Elementary School (Southern Lehigh SD)

    4625 W Hopewell Rd., Center Valley

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Kirin Oriental Cuisine

    1800 Butler St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Opening by Wilson Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Kornfeind’s Market

    2228 Old Post Rd., Coplay

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Lisa’s Grocery & Deli Variety

    345 N 7th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Love Pho & Pl Café

    425 Northampton St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 7

    • A food employee was observed eating in the kitchen. Correct this practice as you were instructed.
    • The fire suppression system, in the exhaust hood over the cooking equipment, requires service. Contact your service company and have them service the fire suppression system.
    • The fryer requires cleaning. Clean the fryer.
    • The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. the manager’s certification expired. Renew your certification within thirty days. Owner stated that he is enrolled in a class scheduled for Oct. 28.
    • A food manager’s certification is not posted. Post your certification as soon as you receive it.
    • The paper towel dispensers were empty at two hand washing sinks. Supply the sinks with paper towels immediately and at all times. *Corrected.
    • The floor under and wall adjacent to the fryer, require cleaning. Clean the wall and floor.

    Marquis Hall – Lafayette College

    730 Sullivan Rd., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Rice was held at 128° F in a hot holding cabinet, rather than 135° F or above as required. Reheat the rice to 165° F immediately and monitor food temperatures during hot holding. *Corrected
    • Food was held at 46° F, in an under-counter refrigerator, rather than 41° F or below as required. Discard the food stored in this refrigerator and monitor food temperatures during cold holding.
    • The drain line and refrigeration piping in the meat walk-in require cleaning. Clean the piping in this walk-in.

    Mercy Learning Center

    830 S Woodward St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Mitch’s Market

    301 E Belvidere St., Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Morgan’s

    3079 Willow St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Mosser Elementary School (ASD)

    129 S Dauphin St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Mother’s Bar & Grille

    3 Lehn’s Ct., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 4

    • The fire suppression system in the exhaust hood over the cooking equipment requires an inspection and service. Contact your service company and have them service the fire suppression system.
    • The fryer requires cleaning. Clean the fryer.
    • The food manager’s certification is not posted. Post the certification for public viewing.
    • Coving is missing from the walls in the ladies restroom. Replace the missing coving. –The floor under the cooking equipment requires cleaning. Clean this floor.

    Munchies Halal LLC

    1130 Pembroke Rd., Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Bethlehem City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 2

    • Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils was not turned on to flush particles down the drain. *Corrected – utensils cleaned and sanitized.
    • Heavy frost build up in small glass door refrigerator on front counter.

    Nazareth Dollar General #18102

    1297 Bushkill Center Rd., Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    New Garden Chinese Restaurant

    1727 W Liberty St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Follow-up by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    New Pacific Fusion

    172 Bath – Nazareth Hwy., Nazareth

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    New Smithville Diner

    2299 Golden Key Rd., New Smithville

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Follow-up by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Observed food stored in a unclean area of the facility. Ceiling above the dry storage area is cracked and peeling and in need of repair.
    • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Area of the cookline is not clean to sight or touch. Walls and flooring under equipment have an accumulation of dust and dirt.
    • Floor / wall / ceiling in the walk in cooler area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

    Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center

    650 Ferry St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Northampton Exxon — JOTHY LLC

    2428 Main St., Northampton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Northampton Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Noto’s Deli & Groceries

    930 Northampton St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Milk was on display for sale with expired code dates. A gallon of milk had a date of Oct. 4 and two quarts of chocolate milk had dates of Oct. 13. Remove the milk form sale and monitor the code dates on all milk. *Corrected
    • The chest freezers require defrosting and cleaning. Defrost and clean the freezers.
    • The floor under the fryer requires cleaning. Clean the floor.

    Ocean State Job Lot #604

    803 Male Rd., Wind Gap

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    The Perfect Stop

    535 N 7th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Raw meat was observed stored with and above veggies in the walk-in cooler. Ensure to store food according to food hierarchy.
    • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips.
    • Plates were observed in the handwash sink at the back of kitchen area. Ensure to utilize handwash sink to only wash hands.

    Phoebe Terrace

    1940 Turner St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 5

    • Utensil without handle is being used to dispense sugar from bulk container. Use a utensil with handle and store handle out of food.
    • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain sanitizer test strips.
    • Observed rust beginning to form on meat slicer. Replace parts of slicer showing deterioration.
    • Observed accumulation of residue on surfaces above nozzles of juice, coffee, and hot chocolate machines. Increase cleaning frequency of these areas.
    • Butane fuel observed on same shelf as dressings and sauces above food preparation area. Store toxic material below and separated from food.

    Rachna Food and Beverage

    1927-1931 Tilghman St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 6

    • Operator indicated in-use utensils for food preparation are washed, rinsed, and sanitized once per day. In-use utensils must be changed or washed, rinsed and sanitized once every 4 hours.
    • Beverage walk-in cooler side nearest door observed at 47° F. Past second condenser of walk-in cooler observed holding soda at 39° F. Repair this unit and only use for shelf-stable products until repaired.
    • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain sanitizer test strips.
    • Observed ice build-up in ice-cream freezer encasing product. Defrost freezer to remove ice build-up.
    • Observed dishwashing sponge at front handwash sink indicating uses other than handwashing. Handwash sinks are only to be used for handwashing.
    • Paper towels were not available at the rear handwash sink. Paper towels were restocked before end of inspection. *Corrected onsite.

    Rite Aid

    1328 Chestnut St., Emmaus

    Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 3

    • Men’s restroom door has a damaged door closing device. Assure restroom door is self-closing by replacing the door closing device.
    • Rear warehouse door has a damaged door sweep, creating a potential entry point for rodents and other vectors. Eliminate the entry point – replace the door sweep.
    • The hand wash sink in the men’s restroom is soiled. Clean and sanitize the sink.

    Salad Works

    2419 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Salisbury High School

    500 E Montgomery St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Saucon Valley Acres

    1303 Evergreen Dr., Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Saucon Valley Elementary / Middle Schools

    2095 Polk Valley Rd., Hellertown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Saucon Valley High School

    2100 Polk Valley Rd., Hellertown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Shawnee Elementary School (EASD)

    1315 Echo Trl., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    The Shelby Restaurant

    707 Krocks Rd., Ste 104, Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Skeggy’s Axe House

    42 Centre Sq., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • The faucet, on the hand washing sink in the kitchen, is leaking. Repair this faucet.

    Sorella S Pizza & Pasta

    3650 Nazareth Pike, Unit 6, Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 2

    • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed accumulation of old food residues on the floors in the food preparation area.
    • Observed cardboard being utilized on shelves.

    South Kitchen

    1320 S 4th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    South Mountain Middle School (ASD)

    709 W Emaus Ave., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 2

    • Observed wet wiping cloths in serving area, stored in sanitizer solution with a very low concentration. Replace sanitizer solution often and ensure sanitizer is at the right concentration.
    • Single serve salsa containers packed in the facility were stored at room temperature in the dry storage area. All refrigerated food items must be stored at 41° F or below. *Salsa containers were disposed of by employee.

    Southern Lehigh Senior High School

    5800 Main St., Center Valley

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Stahley’s Cellarette

    1826 Hanover Ave., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 4

    • Hamburger was held at 51° F, in the lower cold hold unit on the cook line, rather than 41° F or below as required. Food was moved to working refrigerator, the food was documented as only being in the unit for two hours. Repair this unit.
    • Cold holding unit was not holding a proper temperature of 41° F or below as required. Repair this unit.
    • Food facility operator failed to show proof of food employee certification during routine inspection. Have this certificate readily available or posted.
    • Sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths had a chlorine concentration of over 200 ppm, rather than the 50-100 ppm. Ensure to test the solution for proper concentration before use.

    Taco Bell #15885

    2113 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 4

    • Soda nozzles at the self-serve station, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
    • Observed a build up of dust and dirt on fan guards in walk in cooler.
    • Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area. *Corrected.
    • Intake / exhaust air duct needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

    Tierra de Fuego

    612 Northampton St., Easton

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

    Compliance: Out

    Violations: 3

    • Two table-top fryers are being used and they are not under an exhaust hood with fire suppression system protection. Remove the fryers from the restaurant. Repeat violation.
    • The gas lines to the cooking equipment and the fire suppression piping require cleaning. Clean the gas and fire suppression piping.
    • Loose floor tiles were observed behind the front counter under the display cooler. Secure the loose tiles to the floor.

    Torre

    2960 Center Valley Pkwy., Ste 706, Center Valley

    Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

    Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Twisted Pita

    728 Greenleaf St., Emmaus

    Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Union Terrace Elementary School (ASD)

    1939 Union St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Rodent droppings observed in dry storage room. Clean droppings, continue monitoring, and increase pest control.

    Walgreens #4852

    2240 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Wally’s Deli

    711 N 17th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 5

    • Observed employee donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. A proper hand wash must be performed before putting on a pair of gloves.
    • Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer solution at all times.
    • Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Datemark all potentially hazardous food that is opened or prepared in the facility and kept for more than 24 hours with a discard date that is 7 days from opening or preparation.
    • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips.
    • The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Assure at least one employee obtains certification through a nationally recognized food protection manager certification program.

    Washington Elementary School (ASD)

    837 N 9th St., Allentown

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Washington Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

    381 Washington Blvd., Bangor

    Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Washington Republican Assoc.

    701-703 Wyandotte St., Bethlehem

    Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Bethlehem City

    Compliance: In

    Violations: None

    Wingstop

    1328 Chestnut St., Emmaus

    Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

    Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

    Compliance: In

    Violations: 1

    • Brooms and dust pans were stored leaning against a rolling rack where food product is stored. Store maintenance equipment separate from food.

    Related Search

    BroadwayLehigh ValleyHealth violationsFood safety inspectionsPublic HealthFood safety

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Wicked Pissah
    1d ago
    yummmyyyy
    Guest
    1d ago
    Check Soto’s please
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy