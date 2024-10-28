Lehigh Valley food safety reports: expired milk, tepid rice, dirty fryer

Here are the food safety inspection reports from Lehigh and Northampton counties, conducted the week of Oct. 13.

Each week, we highlight the inspection reports provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The department performs the inspections in many areas, while some municipalities such as Allentown and Bethlehem conduct their own inspections.

All establishments are inspected once per year, and inspectors may return several more times if the initial inspection is not passed or complaints are received. (For more information on how food safety inspections are conducted in Pennsylvania, view a list of FAQs .)

As noted by the Department of Agriculture, the reports are merely a “snapshot” in time, and they may not be representative of the restaurant’s long-term condition. Many of the violations are corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.

If a food provider is considered “out of compliance,” that means it has one or more violations that require a return visit by an inspector. The establishment is given time to fix the violations and remains open for business.

You can view the complete inspection reports for any establishment in the Department of Agriculture’s food safety inspection database . To report an illness after eating or drinking at an establishment, use the department’s complaint form . (Please don’t contact us: we do not inspect restaurants.)

A-1 Grocery Store

601 N 9th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

The facility sells fresh brewed coffee as well as slushies. These products are prepared on site and require at least one person from the facility to have a food manager safety certification. Provide proof of a manager level food safety certification.

Handwash sink next to the three-compartment sink did not have paper towels available. Ensure to supply handwash with paper towels at all times.

Mops are not being hung to air dry. Hang mops to air dry.

Abe’s Six Pack & Twelve Pack

418 N 15th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Ada Cheston School Food Service (EASD)

723 Coal St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

An employee was observed drinking from a bottle of water. Employees must use cups with lids and straws or cups with lids and handles to drink from while working. Correct this practice immediately.

Art Beat Studio & Café

432-434 State Ave., Emmaus

Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Atria Bethlehem

1745 W Macada Rd., Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

B. Braun Medical

901 Marcon Blvd., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Bangor Area High School

187 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Bangor Area Middle School

401 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School (ASD)

1227 W Gordon St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Biryani City

1894 Catasauqua Rd., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Bonefish Grill #0303

901 Lehigh Lifestyle Center, Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the cook line cold hold unit. *Corrected.

Chicken was cooked to 147° F and not 165° F. *Corrected by cooking chicken to 165° F.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Vents above the hot prep station have an accumulation of dust and dirt.

Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie Nazareth

398 N Broad St., Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Center City Mini Mart

248 N 5th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Central Elementary School (ASD)

829 Turner St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Changlong Grocery Inc.

734 Park St., Whitehall

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Follow-up by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Prepackaged bakery items are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. *Corrected by removing products from shelves that did not have proper labeling.

The Chicken Corner

291 W Moorestown Rd., Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Da Judah’s Kitchen

189-199 Tilghman St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Observed the bottom of the stand-up freezer with a build of ice and food debris. Defrost the stand-up freezer, clean and maintain this freezer. –Observed the side of oven with a build up of grease. Clean and maintain this unit.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen. Ensure hand soap is available at all times.

Paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen. Ensure paper towels are available at all times.

De Jesus Rodriguez Family Daycare

1041 Tilghman St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

DeFranco Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

267 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Dollar Tree #4535

701 Hanover Ave., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Dunkin’ # 332118

848 Nazareth Pike, Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Easton Area Middle School

1010 Echo Trl., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Easton Arts Academy Elementary School

30 N 4th St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: None

El Rincon Familiar

301 W Susquehanna St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

El Tablazo Restaurant

147 N 7th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Follow-up by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Five Points Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

363 Five Points Richmond Rd., Bangor

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

The Gap Diner

1041 S Broadway, Wind Gap

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Giant Food #6093

837 Male Rd., Wind Gap

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Gordon Grill

429 Gordon St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Observed both stained and broken ceiling tiles in the store. These are all to be replaced with new tiles.

Green Earth Marketplace

1328 Chestnut St., Ste 110, Emmaus

Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Hampton Lanes

326 Main St., Northampton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Northampton Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Harrison Morton Middle School (ASD)

137 N 2nd St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

The fans in the walk-in cooler are in need of a cleaning. Clean fans in the walk-in cooler.

Hawthorn Suites #71923

7720 Main St., Fogelsville

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. (Repeat Violation)

Hopewell Elementary School (Southern Lehigh SD)

4625 W Hopewell Rd., Center Valley

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Kirin Oriental Cuisine

1800 Butler St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Opening by Wilson Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Kornfeind’s Market

2228 Old Post Rd., Coplay

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Lisa’s Grocery & Deli Variety

345 N 7th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Love Pho & Pl Café

425 Northampton St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 7

A food employee was observed eating in the kitchen. Correct this practice as you were instructed.

The fire suppression system, in the exhaust hood over the cooking equipment, requires service. Contact your service company and have them service the fire suppression system.

The fryer requires cleaning. Clean the fryer.

The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. the manager’s certification expired. Renew your certification within thirty days. Owner stated that he is enrolled in a class scheduled for Oct. 28.

A food manager’s certification is not posted. Post your certification as soon as you receive it.

The paper towel dispensers were empty at two hand washing sinks. Supply the sinks with paper towels immediately and at all times. *Corrected.

The floor under and wall adjacent to the fryer, require cleaning. Clean the wall and floor.

Marquis Hall – Lafayette College

730 Sullivan Rd., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Rice was held at 128° F in a hot holding cabinet, rather than 135° F or above as required. Reheat the rice to 165° F immediately and monitor food temperatures during hot holding. *Corrected

Food was held at 46° F, in an under-counter refrigerator, rather than 41° F or below as required. Discard the food stored in this refrigerator and monitor food temperatures during cold holding.

The drain line and refrigeration piping in the meat walk-in require cleaning. Clean the piping in this walk-in.

Mercy Learning Center

830 S Woodward St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Mitch’s Market

301 E Belvidere St., Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Morgan’s

3079 Willow St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Mosser Elementary School (ASD)

129 S Dauphin St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Mother’s Bar & Grille

3 Lehn’s Ct., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 4

The fire suppression system in the exhaust hood over the cooking equipment requires an inspection and service. Contact your service company and have them service the fire suppression system.

The fryer requires cleaning. Clean the fryer.

The food manager’s certification is not posted. Post the certification for public viewing.

Coving is missing from the walls in the ladies restroom. Replace the missing coving. –The floor under the cooking equipment requires cleaning. Clean this floor.

Munchies Halal LLC

1130 Pembroke Rd., Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Bethlehem City

Compliance: In

Violations: 2

Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils was not turned on to flush particles down the drain. *Corrected – utensils cleaned and sanitized.

Heavy frost build up in small glass door refrigerator on front counter.

Nazareth Dollar General #18102

1297 Bushkill Center Rd., Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

New Garden Chinese Restaurant

1727 W Liberty St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Follow-up by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

New Pacific Fusion

172 Bath – Nazareth Hwy., Nazareth

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

New Smithville Diner

2299 Golden Key Rd., New Smithville

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Follow-up by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Observed food stored in a unclean area of the facility. Ceiling above the dry storage area is cracked and peeling and in need of repair.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Area of the cookline is not clean to sight or touch. Walls and flooring under equipment have an accumulation of dust and dirt.

Floor / wall / ceiling in the walk in cooler area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center

650 Ferry St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Northampton Exxon — JOTHY LLC

2428 Main St., Northampton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Northampton Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Noto’s Deli & Groceries

930 Northampton St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Milk was on display for sale with expired code dates. A gallon of milk had a date of Oct. 4 and two quarts of chocolate milk had dates of Oct. 13. Remove the milk form sale and monitor the code dates on all milk. *Corrected

The chest freezers require defrosting and cleaning. Defrost and clean the freezers.

The floor under the fryer requires cleaning. Clean the floor.

Ocean State Job Lot #604

803 Male Rd., Wind Gap

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

The Perfect Stop

535 N 7th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Raw meat was observed stored with and above veggies in the walk-in cooler. Ensure to store food according to food hierarchy.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips.

Plates were observed in the handwash sink at the back of kitchen area. Ensure to utilize handwash sink to only wash hands.

Phoebe Terrace

1940 Turner St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 5

Utensil without handle is being used to dispense sugar from bulk container. Use a utensil with handle and store handle out of food.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain sanitizer test strips.

Observed rust beginning to form on meat slicer. Replace parts of slicer showing deterioration.

Observed accumulation of residue on surfaces above nozzles of juice, coffee, and hot chocolate machines. Increase cleaning frequency of these areas.

Butane fuel observed on same shelf as dressings and sauces above food preparation area. Store toxic material below and separated from food.

Rachna Food and Beverage

1927-1931 Tilghman St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 6

Operator indicated in-use utensils for food preparation are washed, rinsed, and sanitized once per day. In-use utensils must be changed or washed, rinsed and sanitized once every 4 hours.

Beverage walk-in cooler side nearest door observed at 47° F. Past second condenser of walk-in cooler observed holding soda at 39° F. Repair this unit and only use for shelf-stable products until repaired.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain sanitizer test strips.

Observed ice build-up in ice-cream freezer encasing product. Defrost freezer to remove ice build-up.

Observed dishwashing sponge at front handwash sink indicating uses other than handwashing. Handwash sinks are only to be used for handwashing.

Paper towels were not available at the rear handwash sink. Paper towels were restocked before end of inspection. *Corrected onsite.

Rite Aid

1328 Chestnut St., Emmaus

Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: 3

Men’s restroom door has a damaged door closing device. Assure restroom door is self-closing by replacing the door closing device.

Rear warehouse door has a damaged door sweep, creating a potential entry point for rodents and other vectors. Eliminate the entry point – replace the door sweep.

The hand wash sink in the men’s restroom is soiled. Clean and sanitize the sink.

Salad Works

2419 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Salisbury High School

500 E Montgomery St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Saucon Valley Acres

1303 Evergreen Dr., Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/18/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Saucon Valley Elementary / Middle Schools

2095 Polk Valley Rd., Hellertown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Saucon Valley High School

2100 Polk Valley Rd., Hellertown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Shawnee Elementary School (EASD)

1315 Echo Trl., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

The Shelby Restaurant

707 Krocks Rd., Ste 104, Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Skeggy’s Axe House

42 Centre Sq., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

The faucet, on the hand washing sink in the kitchen, is leaking. Repair this faucet.

Sorella S Pizza & Pasta

3650 Nazareth Pike, Unit 6, Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Change of Owner by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 2

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed accumulation of old food residues on the floors in the food preparation area.

Observed cardboard being utilized on shelves.

South Kitchen

1320 S 4th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Opening by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

South Mountain Middle School (ASD)

709 W Emaus Ave., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 2

Observed wet wiping cloths in serving area, stored in sanitizer solution with a very low concentration. Replace sanitizer solution often and ensure sanitizer is at the right concentration.

Single serve salsa containers packed in the facility were stored at room temperature in the dry storage area. All refrigerated food items must be stored at 41° F or below. *Salsa containers were disposed of by employee.

Southern Lehigh Senior High School

5800 Main St., Center Valley

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Stahley’s Cellarette

1826 Hanover Ave., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 4

Hamburger was held at 51° F, in the lower cold hold unit on the cook line, rather than 41° F or below as required. Food was moved to working refrigerator, the food was documented as only being in the unit for two hours. Repair this unit.

Cold holding unit was not holding a proper temperature of 41° F or below as required. Repair this unit.

Food facility operator failed to show proof of food employee certification during routine inspection. Have this certificate readily available or posted.

Sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths had a chlorine concentration of over 200 ppm, rather than the 50-100 ppm. Ensure to test the solution for proper concentration before use.

Taco Bell #15885

2113 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: 4

Soda nozzles at the self-serve station, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed a build up of dust and dirt on fan guards in walk in cooler.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area. *Corrected.

Intake / exhaust air duct needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Tierra de Fuego

612 Northampton St., Easton

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by City of Easton Bureau of Health

Compliance: Out

Violations: 3

Two table-top fryers are being used and they are not under an exhaust hood with fire suppression system protection. Remove the fryers from the restaurant. Repeat violation.

The gas lines to the cooking equipment and the fire suppression piping require cleaning. Clean the gas and fire suppression piping.

Loose floor tiles were observed behind the front counter under the display cooler. Secure the loose tiles to the floor.

Torre

2960 Center Valley Pkwy., Ste 706, Center Valley

Latest inspection: 10/16/2024

Inspection type: Complaint by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Twisted Pita

728 Greenleaf St., Emmaus

Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Union Terrace Elementary School (ASD)

1939 Union St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Rodent droppings observed in dry storage room. Clean droppings, continue monitoring, and increase pest control.

Walgreens #4852

2240 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Wally’s Deli

711 N 17th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/14/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: 5

Observed employee donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. A proper hand wash must be performed before putting on a pair of gloves.

Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer solution at all times.

Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Datemark all potentially hazardous food that is opened or prepared in the facility and kept for more than 24 hours with a discard date that is 7 days from opening or preparation.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips.

The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Assure at least one employee obtains certification through a nationally recognized food protection manager certification program.

Washington Elementary School (ASD)

837 N 9th St., Allentown

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Allentown City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Washington Elementary School (Bangor Area SD)

381 Washington Blvd., Bangor

Latest inspection: 10/15/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Washington Republican Assoc.

701-703 Wyandotte St., Bethlehem

Latest inspection: 10/17/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Bethlehem City

Compliance: In

Violations: None

Wingstop

1328 Chestnut St., Emmaus

Latest inspection: 10/19/2024

Inspection type: Regular by Emmaus Borough

Compliance: In

Violations: 1

Brooms and dust pans were stored leaning against a rolling rack where food product is stored. Store maintenance equipment separate from food.