Lehigh Valley high school football: Bangor hangs on against Pen Argyl

Jacob Hillis had no idea Pen Argyl was going to throw a quick out pattern to his side of the Bangor defense in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s tie game in the 105th meeting between the Slate Belt rivals.

But the Slaters junior defensive end kept his brain off and allowed his body to respond the situation. He intercepted the pass and returned it 32 yards to the Green Knights’ 11-yard line.

Two play later, Bangor scored the game-winning touchdown and extra point and held on for a 14-13 victory at Alumni Stadium.

“It was a natural, visceral reaction to the play,” Hillis said. “I didn’t know they were running it. I saw the quarterback drop back. I saw him throw the ball. I had to put my hand up. I hit it. It’s probably the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Hillis has more than memories from Bangor’s fourth consecutive win in the series. He was named the Slaters’ game MVP and winner of the Charles R. Sampson Award as the game’s outstanding lineman.

“Two trophies?” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to get them. It’s a more than welcome surprise. To get both, it’s crazy. My brother last year, I thought he played one helluva game. He didn’t get any.

“So, I’m going to rub these all over his face. He’s going to come home from college, and I’ll be like, ‘Look at this.'”

Hillis also caught the Slaters’ first touchdown, a 23-yarder from freshman backup quarterback Eziah Cartagena with 8:46 left to tie the game at 7.

After Hillis’ interception two plays later, teammate Riley Waldron broke several tackles and ran for a 17-yard touchdown. Jace LaBar added the extra point with 6:18 remaining for a 14-7 Bangor lead.

Pen Argyl then drove 53 yards in 12 plays, the last a 2-yard touchdown run by Caiden Faust with 25 seconds left.

The Green Knights opted to go for two points and the win, but the Slaters’ interior line stuffed it — barely. The two side judges looked at each other for what we seemed like an eternity for the large crowd before signaling Faust was stopped short of the goal line.

Bangor secured the win when Waldron recovered the onside kick with 21 seconds remaining.

“We lost to Palisades [21-20] and beat myself up for it for two weeks,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “The kids wanted to [go for two points]. I agreed with them. Whether [Faust] was in or not, I don’t know. But it was the right decision.

“They tried to bunch it in. They gave it everything they had to get it in there. We had to do it. We didn’t want to do it.”

Bangor first-year head coach Vinny Andrews said he would have done the same thing if the situation was reversed.

The victory was extra special for Andrews because it was his first in charge of the program after nine consecutive losses to start the year. The Slaters were hit hard by injuries this season, but Saturday’s performance signaled that there is optimism for the future.

And there is no better way to end a season than to beat their rival.

“Ten weeks of emotion,” he said. “It’s tough to keep kids coming back day after day when you don’t win a game, and you come in here 0-9. But give credit to these coaches and the kids. It speaks to the character these kids have. It’s a blue-collar effort every day. All the intangibles we’ve talked about, all the lessons they’ve learned will carry on throughout their adult lives. They’ll be better husbands and fathers for it.”

Neither team scored in the first half, though Pen Argyl had a 17-play drive that ended at the Bangor 21 early in the second quarter.

Lucas Lerch’s interception on the second play of the second half gave the Green Knights momentum. They cashed in on a 14-play, 58-yard drive on Faust’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Pen Argyl overcame two holding penalties and converted on a third and fourth down on that series.

Bangor’s next drive stalled thanks to a couple penalties, but got its first big play when T.J. McLain, who had a big game from his linebacker spot, deflected a Pen Argyl pass and Waldron intercepted it at the Green Knights’ 23.

Cartagena then hit Hillis on the next play for the game-tying score.

Hillis’ INT three plays later then led to Bangor’s go-ahead touchdown.

“If we ran that [pass play] 99 times again,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said, “he wasn’t going to pick that off again. It was an awesome play for him.”

Pen Argyl didn’t quit, though. It converted once on fourth down and twice on third down, including Faust’s touchdown run to get in position to win the game.

But it was another heart-breaking fourth quarter for the Green Knights.

They will have a chance at redeeming their worst setback of the season in next Saturday’s District 11 Class 2A quarterfinal at Northern Lehigh, which rallied from 14 points down in the regular-season meeting with 26 fourth-quarter points.

“We usually let it hurt for a day,” Mutton said. “This is probably going to hurt for a few more than that. When we get back, we’ve got to get rolling. We’ve got Northern Lehigh. We had them 14-0. They are an opponent we can play with. We’ll see what happens.”

Notes

Pen Argyl played without second-leading tackler Rocco DeCesare, who suffered an injury in the first half of last week’s game, did not dress. … Bangor quarterback Jaxson Kreider suffered a right shoulder injury late in the first half Saturday and did not return. He was 3 of 7 passing for 17 yards. … Bangor won the previous meetings by a combined 102-6 score. … Pen Argyl leads the series 52-49-4. … Faust was Pen Argyl’s game MVP after rushing for 88 yards and two scores plus three tackles for loss on defense.

Honorary captains

Bangor: Matt Pinto, Class of 2001, was a four-year letterwinner including on the 1997 Colonial League championship team.; Joe Pinto, Class of 1995, was a two-year letterwinner and played on the 1994 team that finished 11-1 and played in the Kaylee Bowl in Florida.

Pen Argyl: Dave Ibarra, Class of 1995, was a first-team All-Area middle linebacker as a senior. He was the MVP of the Bangor-Pen Argyl game 30 years ago and later was an All-American defensive end at Millersville. He was an assistant coach for seven years at his alma mater.

BANGOR 14, PEN ARGYL 13

Bangor; 0; 0; 0; 14 — 14

Pen Argyl; 0; 0; 7; 6 — 13

ORDER OF SCORING

Third quarter

PA: Caiden Faust 5 run (Reid Kotulka kick), 3:01

Fourth quarter

B: Eziah Cartagena 23 pass to Jacob Hillis (Jace LaBar kick), 8:49

B: Riley Waldron 17 run (LaBar kick), 6:18

PA: Faust 2 run (run failed), 0:21

TEAM STATISTICS

Ban; PA

First downs; 7; 13

Rushes-yards; 19-51; 39-153

Passing yards; 63; 120

Comp-Att-INTs; 9-15-1; 11-19-2

Punts-avg.; 3-36.3; 1-32.0

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 1-1

Penalties-yards; 0-00; 9-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (Bangor) Lucas Hurd 1-2; Riley Waldron 11-57, TD; Jaxson Kreider 3-2; Alex Farensbach 2-(-3); team 1-(-1); Kamal Crockett 1-(-6); (Pen Argyl) Caiden Faust 23-88, 2 TDs; Mason Soos 15-61; Lucas Lerch 1-4.

Passing : (Bangor) Kreider 3-7-0, 17 yards; Eziah Cartagena 6-8-1, 46 yards, TD; (Pen Argyl) Soos 11-19-2, 120 yards.

Receiving : (Bangor) Farensbach 2-9; T.J. McLain 2-5; Jacob Hillis 4-46, TD; Waldron 1-3; (Pen Argyl) Michael Thomas 2-15; Lerch 4-66; Zach Metzgar 4-36; A.J. Sora 1-3.

Morning Call senior writer Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com