Family catering business opens new Bucks County restaurant

The Chow Hall BBQ Pit's head chef and pit master Jason Hagan holds a AH-6 Little Birds - a whole chicken seasoned and smoked inside an ammo case from Defcon 1. The Chow Hall BBQ Pit is located at 620 State Ave. in. Emmaus. The Chow Hall BBQ Pit offers handmade sides and a variety of house smoked meats. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

Want to fall in love over some ribs? You just might at a family’s new restaurant in Bucks County.

The restaurant, Hagan’s Restaurant & Bar, opened at 1274 Easton Road in Riegelsville in early October, according to the Hagan Catering Facebook page and restaurant website .

Alongside ribs, the menu includes tacos, macaroni and cheese, wings, hummus, empanadas, burgers, salads, pulled pork, alcoholic beverages, and desserts such as apple cobbler and s’mores.

Hagan Catering owners Jason and Brandee Hagan met in 2019 at the property’s former restaurant Bowman’s North, where they worked as executive chef and general manager, respectively. They married and started the catering business in 2023.

“[Hagan Catering] enables Chef Jason to combine his fascination for new cultures, fresh ingredients, modern techniques and his love for traditional favorites,” the restaurant website stated. “This is where he came up with his contemporary concept for Hagan’s Restaurant & Bar.”

The restaurant’s kitchen operates 3-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday. The bar opens at the same hours but closes at midnight every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5 p.m.