Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Morning Call

    Family catering business opens new Bucks County restaurant

    By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzwFg_0wFqX0gk00
    The Chow Hall BBQ Pit's head chef and pit master Jason Hagan holds a AH-6 Little Birds - a whole chicken seasoned and smoked inside an ammo case from Defcon 1. The Chow Hall BBQ Pit is located at 620 State Ave. in. Emmaus. The Chow Hall BBQ Pit offers handmade sides and a variety of house smoked meats. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

    Want to fall in love over some ribs? You just might at a family’s new restaurant in Bucks County.

    The restaurant, Hagan’s Restaurant & Bar, opened at 1274 Easton Road in Riegelsville in early October, according to the Hagan Catering Facebook page and restaurant website .

    Alongside ribs, the menu includes tacos, macaroni and cheese, wings, hummus, empanadas, burgers, salads, pulled pork, alcoholic beverages, and desserts such as apple cobbler and s’mores.

    Hagan Catering owners Jason and Brandee Hagan met in 2019 at the property’s former restaurant Bowman’s North, where they worked as executive chef and general manager, respectively. They married and started the catering business in 2023.

    “[Hagan Catering] enables Chef Jason to combine his fascination for new cultures, fresh ingredients, modern techniques and his love for traditional favorites,” the restaurant website stated. “This is where he came up with his contemporary concept for Hagan’s Restaurant & Bar.”

    The restaurant’s kitchen operates 3-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday. The bar opens at the same hours but closes at midnight every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5 p.m.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Hatboro man accused of attacking another driver with a machete in road rage incident
    KYW News Radio4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Pennsylvania woman found in closet wrapped in plastic and duct tape as death riddle puzzles neighbors
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    There’s A Terrifying New Scam NJ Needs To Be Aware Of
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WUSL Power 994 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Yes, the Portal in Philadelphia is damaged. Here's what happened.
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Trump works the drive-thru at Pennsylvania McDonald’s
    The Hill2 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Pennsylvania
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Philadelphia woman brutally beaten and left with horror injuries after random attack on walking trail
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy