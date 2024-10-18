Open in App
    Winds, dry weather increase fire risk in Lehigh Valley, weather service says

    By Christopher Dornblaser, The Morning Call,

    2 days ago

    There is an increased risk of fire spread Friday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley.

    The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, issued an alert Friday morning that states humidity values and wind speeds, along with temperatures and sunshine, support the spread of any fires that ignite.

    Forecasters said humidity values are expected to fall to 20% to 25% in most of the area, and winds will reach 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 18 to 20 mph.

    “These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control,” the alert reads in part.

    Officials discourage outdoor burning Friday. They also urge people to properly dispose or extinguish ignition sources, including smoking materials.

    Humidity values will remain low through the weekend, but winds will be lighter, according to the weather service. Some areas may have burn restrictions in place given the very dry conditions lately.

    October in the Lehigh Valley has been extremely dry. Only .01 inches of rain has fallen throughout the entire month, according to data from the weather service, which is not forecasting rain over the next week.

    The U.S. Drought Monitor , which tracks and displays drought conditions throughout the country, listed southern Lehigh and Northampton counties as having moderate drought conditions. The rest of both counties are considered “abnormally dry.”

    In October 2023, 1.64 inches of rain fell in the Lehigh Valley.  Over the past five years there have been more than 3 inches of rain in the area in October. There was nearly 8 inches of rain in 2019.

    The weather service said the Allentown area could see the a record broken for most consecutive dry days. The record, set 100 years ago in October to November 1924, is 42 days of consecutive dry days. The last measurable rainfall in the area happened on Oct. 3.

    The next few days are expected to be clear with temperatures in the 70s. Here is the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

    Saturday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

    Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

    Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind.

    Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 43.

    Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

    Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

    Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

    Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

    Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

    Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

    Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

