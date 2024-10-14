Open in App
    Game of the Week Challenge: Pick Week 9 Lehigh Valley high school football winners

    By Morning Call Sports, The Morning Call,

    2 days ago

    Week 9 of the Lehigh Valley high school football season is here, and it’s time to take The Morning Call Game of the Week Challenge , sponsored by Yocco’s, “The Hot Dog King!”

    Vote on which team you think will win the matchups we’ve designated as the games of the week.

    When you make your picks, you’ll be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $25 coupon book from Yocco’s. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct 17.

    Make your picks below:

