Viking 5k| PHOTOS

Runners compete in the Viking 5k run Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, with her team at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown. Proceeds from the event benefit the Allentown Central Catholic High School athletic programs and the school’s Central City Project which brings students to help with projects around the city.

