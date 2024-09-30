Colonial-Schuylkill football’s top 10 rankings entering Week 7

Pen Argyl’s fourth-quarter breakdown a few weeks back against Northern Lehigh and a terrible second quarter in a Week 5 setback at Palisades were emotionally devastating turns of events.

The Green Knights felt they needed to get physical to turn around their season.

“We practiced extra hard,” senior Nuallan King said. “We went full contact so that didn’t happen again.”

Pen Argyl then got defensive Saturday after their offensive play during key stretches of those two previous losses. King had five of the team’s nine sacks. The defense produced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by Caiden Faust and didn’t allow a TD in a 21-3 win over Salisbury.

“The past few weeks, we have not been a second-half team,” Faust said. “We learned to keep our energy up, keep our minds locked into the game.”

King and Zach Metzgar led the Green Knights with 10 tackles each. The team produced 11 tackles for loss, including the nine sacks.

“Our defensive line really stepped it up,” Faust added. “[Salisbury’s quarterback] was scrambling for his life.”

Pen Argyl at 3-3 is scrambling for its District 11 Class 2A playoff life. It sits sixth in the race for eight berths with games left against Notre Dame-GP (5-1), Saucon Valley (5-1), Catasauqua (3-3) and Bangor (0-6).

King gave credit for his individual success to fellow defensive linemen Jacob Oyer, Adam Bartholomew and Jakob Pietraszkiewicz.

“Having two defensive tackles who were so dominant,” he said, “opens the field up for you. It was a team thing. Our defensive line was so good. We just played Pen Argyl football. Physical, that’s who we are.”

Back to work

Salisbury coach Kevin DiZenzo was not thrilled with his team’s performance but continues to praise players’ willingness to learn and work.

The Falcons offensive line has been good this year, but injuries and the Green Knights changed that Saturday.

But DiZenzo did not lay blame on them or any other group. Instead, he focused on the positives and the team’s openness to learning ways to improve.

“We’re going to get back to practice and keep working this thing, so we get it right,” he said. “Those guys up front, there are some moving parts. But at the end of the day, those five are the engine of the game. That’s football. We have a lot of faith and trust in our front five. We just have to improve. We’re going to get back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

Salisbury (3-3) sits sixth in the District 11 Class 3A race for four berths with remaining games against Saucon Valley (5-1), Palmerton (1-5), Northern Lehigh (4-2) and Palisades (1-5).

“We’re going to be relentlessly positive with those guys,” DiZenzo added. “We’re going to figure out what we can do in the next few weeks to get us prepared for the rest of the season up front.”

Dominant with a capital ‘D’

Northwestern Lehigh’s 49-7 win Friday at North Schuylkill was impressive to watch considering the Tigers trailed 7-0 and played the fourth quarter with backups.

Giving it more perspective: It was North Schuylkill’s worst home loss since Jim Thorpe won 50-6 on Sept. 15, 2006.

“Facing adversity is something every team needs before the playoffs,” junior linebacker Shane Hulmes said. “Obviously, you play better competition you’re going to face adversity.”

Northwestern allowed 69 yards and a first down on North Schuylkill’s first three offensive plays. The Spartans managed 40 on their next seven series with only one first down.

The Tigers have experience on their side. Many contributors were part of last year’s run to the PIAA Class 3A final. That helped keep the Northwestern sideline calmer than it might have been otherwise.

It also helps knowing that every time Eli Zimmerman touches the ball there is potential for a game-changing play. And the Tigers’ passing game looked as good as it has all season. Shane Leh completed six passes in a row at one point, eight of nine.

“That was the most well-rounded we looked with running the ball, play action, screen game,” coach Josh Snyder said. “It was nice to see us executing out there. It was pretty clean. Our guys were blocking their tails off inside and outside for each other. It was a really complete game offensively. Defensively, we just really settled in. Our guys started making plays and got the turnover with Brady [Zimmerman]. All the usual suspects just starting to settle in and make plays.”

Notes

Notre Dame-GP has registered 18 sacks this season. It has allowed only one. … Jameson Trainer ran for a career-high 202 yards and a touchdown and completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three scores to lead Palmerton to its first win of the season, 32-28 over Wilson. James Mack had a team-high 12 tackles and Jacob Walkowiak added 10 and a forced fumble for the Blue Bombers. … Notre Dame-GP’s Matt Bodnar passed the 2,000-yard mark in passing yardage. He has 2,169 through six games with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Colonial-Schuylkill League football top 10

No. Team (record); of note; next up

1. Northwestern Lehigh (6-0, 1) ; trailed for first time Friday at North Schuylkill then scored seven TDs in a row; Friday vs. Pottsville

2. Tamaqua (6-0, 2) ; QB Luke Kane totaled 4 TDs in win at Bangor; Friday at Southern Lehigh

3. Blue Mountain (5-1, 3) ; Brady Strause threw 3 TD passes against Palisades; Friday at Lehighton

4. Southern Lehigh (5-1, 4) ; QB Colton Sams threw TD passes to 4 receivers in win over Jim Thorpe; Friday vs. Tamaqua

5. Schuylkill Haven (5-1; 7) ; Niko Carestia’s TD catch the difference vs. Williams Valley; Friday at Marian Catholic

6. North Schuylkill (3-3, 5) ; The 49 points were most allowed since Nov. 12, 2016, vs. Notre Dame-GP; Friday at Bangor

7. Notre Dame-GP (5-1, 6) ; Carmine Diaz caught 3 TD passes in win over Northern Lehigh; Saturday at Pen Argyl

8. Saucon Valley (5-1, 8) ; Sr. QB Pete Albano returned from preseason injury to throw TD pass vs. Catasauqua; Friday at Salisbury

9. Williams Valley (5-1; 10) ; Brady Shomper ran for a TD, threw 2 vs. Schuylkill Haven; Friday at Panther Valley

10. Northern Lehigh (4-2, 9) ; Isaac Raber had 9 tackles and a fumble recovery vs. Notre Dame-GP; Friday vs. Wilson

Honorable mention (listed alphabetically) : Catasauqua (3-3); Lehighton (2-4); Marian Catholic (4-2); Minersville (3-3); Nativity BVM (5-1); Pen Argyl (3-3); Pottsville (3-3); Salisbury (3-3); Tri-Valley (4-2)

Week 6 scores

Northwestern 49, North Schuylkill 7

Pottsville 21, Lehighton 3

Notre Dame-GP 49, Northern Lehigh 19

Saucon Valley 62, Catasauqua 14

Schuylkill Haven 38, Williams Valley 30

Nativity BVM 50, Shenandoah Valley 0

Blue Mountain 63, Palisades 13

Mahanoy Area 48, Pine Grove 22

Tri-Valley 49, Panther Valley 7

Tamaqua 51, Bangor 0

Southern Lehigh 56, Jim Thorpe 12

Marian Catholic 20, Minersville 14, OT

Palmerton 32, Wilson 28

Pen Argyl 21, Salisbury 3