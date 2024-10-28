Open in App
    Vote for Student of the Week: See this week's three exceptional nominees

    By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIMNT_0wP84iyK00

    Halloween week got a little sweeter for three exceptional Montgomery-area students when their schools nominated them for this week's Student of the Week honor. Now, readers can see their accomplishments and vote on the recipient.

    Student of the Week honors the hard work that high school students across the River Region put into their studies, their schools and their greater community every day, and it aims to recognize as many awesome high schoolers as possible. Every public and private high school in the outer Montgomery area is eligible to nominate one student a week who exemplifies success in academics and community involvement.

    Nominees are revealed each Monday, and readers can vote for free until 1 p.m. each Thursday. The winner is revealed each Friday. More than 27,000 people voted in last week's poll.

    Here are this week's three impressive nominees.

    Gabrielle West, Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School : Though just a freshman, educators say Gabrielle is an exceptional student who loves science and naturally excels in her courses and has a bright future in STEM if she chooses that path. Beyond that, she's positive, encouraging to classmates and immediately is ready to start school each day.

    Hieu Trieu, Success Unlimited Academy: Hieu is a junior at Success Unlimited Academy who recently won the Alabama Independent School Association State Oratorical Contest. His teacher, Jaya Armstrong, said that Hieu is the top student in his speech class and is very focused on his academic studies. He's taking honors courses and is a straight-A student. He's also an accomplished student of mixed martial arts and works at his family's business in Montgomery.

    Andrell Mcmath, Booker T. Washington School Law Magnet: Educators say Andrell, a senior, is a remarkable student and scholar with inestimable potential. He has shown an interest in the legal profession, and he has demonstrated his ability to advocate for others as well. In addition to his high school coursework, he is dual-enrolled at Trenholm State Community College and is preparing to pursue data science and public policy at Morehouse College and law school at Howard University. His ambition is to fuse data analytics with law to ensure fair representation for underrepresented communities. He is also collaborating with the Montgomery County Commission to establish a Youth Commission that will empower young voices in local government.

    Vote for the Advertiser's Student of the Week (10/28)

    Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's education reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Vote for Student of the Week: See this week's three exceptional nominees

