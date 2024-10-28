Open in App
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Montgomery school board lays out new plan for system amid leadership change

    By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1m3p_0wP7rZle00

    In the Oct. 8 Montgomery school board meeting, members chose Jamie Wilson to be the interim superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. Her duties begin Nov. 1, when Superintendent Melvin Brown steps aside.

    But the board also discussed its yearly strategic plan and voted to form a committee to choose new textbooks per state law, among other actions. Here are the four issues you may have missed amid the big news.

    New leadership

    Montgomery County Board of Education members named Jamie Wilson to the superintendent position. Five members voted in the final vote to confirm Wilson. Board Member Lesa Keith abstained from the vote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpPqm_0wP7rZle00

    The board went into executive session to discuss the nominees before the vote. The district did not announce the nominees. Pamela Cloud said the process for voting was somewhat convoluted. Cloud planned to vote for another candidate but chose to cast her ballot for Wilson after four members already voted for her initially, giving Wilson the majority required to be approved.

    The board also appointed Pamela Watkins to be the interim chief school financial officer.

    Watkins previously served as the director of budgeting and financial reporting and brings "a wealth of knowledge to this interim role," according to a Montgomery Public Schools news release.

    More: Montgomery school board members defend recent actions, call for unity

    New plan for school system

    Wilson laid out the strategic plan for the school system. Upon completion, she estimated it would be about 300 pages.

    “It should be a living, working document," School Board Member Pamela Cloud said.

    Cloud has a background in education, including work with the Alabama Department of Education. She said she takes the plan very seriously.

    Cloud's issue with Wilson's presentation lay with a law that requires schools to back their ad valorem tax money with financial numbers.

    This ad valorem tax money Cloud referenced is the new tax county voters passed to better fund the schools with an emphasis on children. In Cloud's view, the plan Wilson discussed did not do that.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ag2D_0wP7rZle00

    If state officials decide the plan is not up to snuff, they could take over the district, Cloud said. “So, why give them ammunition to (do that)?" Cloud said in an interview Thursday. "You know what you need to give. You know what you need to do. Why not just do it?"

    For Cloud, she said this is paramount to the members' duties to their voters.

    “We have to be good stewards of those funds, and we promised when we were campaigning that it would touch the child, the children," Cloud said. "It would be for the particular needs of the child."

    Textbooks

    The board voted to form a committee to choose updated textbooks within a deadline required by Alabama law.

    The committee will involve teachers, community members, administrators and high schoolers.

    Airing concerns

    At the beginning of each meeting, the board allows community members to speak within guidelines prescribed by the members.

    Ashla Roseboro spoke on the importance of providing for children with disabilities. She homeschools her student who has disabilities, but she noted that not all parents can do the same.

    She questioned whether teachers are trained to adequately help students with disabilities.

    "Let's not let the next surgeon, executive, teacher or accountant have to leave MPS to find refuge and safety elsewhere," Roseboro said.

    She pointed out the importance of training kindergarten teachers and the importance of professional development for teachers.

    Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's education reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery school board lays out new plan for system amid leadership change

