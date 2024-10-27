Open in App
    Auburn football snaps losing streak as Jarquez Hunter runs all over Kentucky

    By Mikey DiLullo, Montgomery Advertiser,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLtfl_0wNp5QzF00

    For the first time in 2024, Auburn football has won an SEC game.

    The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) fell behind the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5, 1-5) by two scores in the first quarter Saturday night but quickly rallied to tie the game before the end of the first half. By the first drive of the third quarter, Auburn had taken the lead.

    The Tigers stretched the lead to two scores early in the fourth, and although Kentucky threatened, Auburn made one final stand to turn UK away and escape with a 24-10 victory.

    Auburn football's Jarquez Hunter wears down defense

    Much like the rest of the running game, senior Jarquez Hunter started slow. After the first quarter, he had just one carry for no gain. But as the game went on, Hunter's performance picked up.

    By halftime, he was up to 64 yards on just five carries. By the end of the third quarter, he had broken triple digits, scored a touchdown and ripped off a season-long 50-yard run. When all was said and done, Hunter had 278 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in program history and the first 200-yard game of his college career.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FluHq_0wNp5QzF00

    Momentum swings in second

    Through the first 15 minutes, the Wildcats dominated. The Tigers allowed 115 yards on defense while only gaining 38 themselves. The bottom fell out when quarterback Payton Thorne was intercepted as Auburn trailed 10-0.

    More Auburn Football: Is Auburn football playing to win games or just not lose them? What Hugh Freeze said

    In the second quarter, though, the Tigers turned the game on its head. The defense held Kentucky to just 30 yards while intercepting Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff as the offense gained 158 yards and tied the score heading into halftime.

    Alex McPherson returns from illness

    After missing the first seven games of the season due to a gastrointestinal illness, freshman All-American Alex McPherson made his season debut at kicker Saturday night. While he was perfect on extra points and made his first field goal, he missed a 47-yard attempt late in the third quarter.

    More McPherson: Auburn football kicker Alex McPherson makes season debut with FG vs. Kentucky

    In fairness, the kick had the distance, quelling debates as to whether McPherson had the leg after losing weight due to his illness. However, it was still his first miss since November of 2022 and just the second of his career.

    What's next

    Auburn will host Vanderbilt next Saturday.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football snaps losing streak as Jarquez Hunter runs all over Kentucky

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

