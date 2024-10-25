Drivers using a main east-west artery in Central Alabama will have reason to be thankful in November.

Work to replace two bridges on Alabama 14 just east of Selma should be completed by Thanksgiving, said Kirk Brantley a spokeswoman with the Alabama Department of Transportation. A detour along Alabama 140 that has been in place since February adds about 12 miles to a trip to or from Selma.

"It can't be soon enough," said Kayla Lowe, who lives in Prattville and makes regular trips to Selma visit friends and relatives. "It seems like that detour just takes forever."

More: La Nina changes winter weather forecast for Alabama

The work is replacing two aged, narrow bridges on Alabama 14 through Blue Gurth Swamp. The spans were built in 1937 and have been the scene of many fatal accidents over the years.

Typically, crews build a new roadway and bridges while traffic uses the existing route that is being replaced. Once the new road and bridges are built, the old route is removed.

“The detour is planned due to the cost, constructibility issues, and significant environmental impacts with building a new alignment through Blue Gurth Swamp,” said Kirk, in an earlier interview.

The average daily traffic count east of the bridges is 5,477. Just east of the crossings, it’s 4,938, ALDOT figures show.

The highway meanders some 220 miles through the heart of the state, from the Mississippi line to its eastern terminus at Highway 147 just west of Auburn.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Key central Alabama artery has reopening date; goodbye to 12-mile detour