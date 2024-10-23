Alabama high school football Super 25 rankings: Who made the poll for 2024 season Week 9?

The Alabama high school football season is going into Week 9, and the USA Today Network team in Alabama ranked the top 25 teams from across the state and all classifications.

The Alabama high school team includes the Gadsden Times' Maxwell Donaldson and Tuscaloosa News' Anna Snyder . The Super 25 rankings were compiled by votes placed by both, giving 25 points to first place, 24 points to second place and so on.

Here is the USA Today Network-Alabama Super 25 ahead of Week 9.

NIL AND TRANSFERS: "Coming up with a plan': AHSAA leaders on NIL and transfers in Alabama high school sports

STATE TITLE PICKS: Alabama High School Football: Who will win state titles in each class in 2024 season

STATEWIDE PREVIEW: Alabama high school football: What teams will shock the state in 2024? Our experts weigh in

T-1. Auburn - 49 points (1 first-place vote)

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. 1; 29-14 win vs. Carver-Montgomery; Next up: vs. Dothan.

T-1. Saraland - 49 points (1 first-place vote)

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. 2, 58-7 win vs. Murphy. Next up: at Theodore.

3. Hoover - 46 points

2024 record: 7-2; Last week: No. 6; 27-26 win at Thompson (OT); Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills.

4. Thompson - 44 points

2024 record: 6-3; Last week: No. 5; 27-26 loss vs. Hoover (OT); Next up: vs. Prattville.

5. Mary G. Montgomery - 41 points

2024 record: 8-1; Last week: No. 10, 34-31 win at Baker (OT); Next up: at Davidson.

6. Central-Phenix City - 39 points

2024 record: 6-2; Last week: No. 3; 23-14 loss at Opelika; Next up: vs. JAG.

7. Oxford - 37 points

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. 13; 21-10 win vs. Clay-Chalkville; Next up: at Huffman.

T-8. A.H. Parker - 34 points

2024 record: 8-1; Last week: 7; 27-17 win at Homewood. Next up: at Woodlawn.

T-8. Spain Park - 34 points

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. t-8; 42-7 win vs. Calera; Next up: at Chilton County.

10. Clay-Chalkville - 32 points

2024 record: 7-1; Last week: No. 4, 21-10 loss to Oxford; Next Up: at Pinson Valley.

T- 11. Hewitt-Trussville - 28 points

2024 record: 7-2; Last week: No. 12; 63-0 win vs. Oak Mountain; Next up: at Tuscaloosa County.

T-11. Austin - 28 points

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. 16; 31-28 win at James Clemens; Next up: vs. Grissom.

13. Montgomery Catholic - 25 points

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: No. 14; 50-14 win at Greenville; Next up: an Andalusia.

14. Central Clay-County - 23 points

2024 record: 9-0; Last week: No. 18; 46-22 win at Beauregard; Next up: vs. Pell City.

15. Opelika - 21 points

2024 record: 8-1; Last week: No. Not ranked; 23-14; Next up: at Carver-Montgomery.

16. Enterprise - 19 points

2024 record: 5-3; Last week: No. t-8; 42-0 win vs. JAG; Next up: vs. Smiths Station.

17. Carver-Montgomery - 17 points

2024 record: 5-3; Last week: No. 11; 29-14 loss vs. Auburn; Next up: vs. Opelika.

18. Jackson - 16 points

2024 record: 8-1; Last week: No.19; 48-0 win vs. WS Neal; Next up: vs. Satsuma.

T-19. Guntersville - 14 points

2024 record: 7-1; Last week: No. 15; 42-35 loss at Boaz; Next up: vs. Douglas.

T-19. Vigor - 14 points

2024 record: 8-0; Last week: Not ranked; 19-2 win vs. Williamson; Next up: vs. BC Rain.

21. Hartselle - 10 points

2024 record: 7-1; Last week: Not ranked; 34-21 win vs. Jasper; Next up: at Muscle Shoals.

22. Vestavia Hills - 9 points

2024 record: 4-4; Last week: No. 25; 42-0 win vs. Tuscaloosa County; Next up: at Hoover.

23. Pleasant Grove - 7 points

2024 record: 7-1; Last week: No. t-22; 49-7 win vs. West Blocton; Next up: at Bibb County.

24. Fort Payne - 5 points

2024 record: 6-2; Last week: Not ranked; 56-29 win at Hazel Green; Next up: vs. Lee-Huntsville.

25. Coosa Christian - 4 points

2024 record: 8-1; Last week: No. 24; 62-0 win at West End Walnut Grove; Next up: vs. Tuscaloosa Academy.

Dropped from rankings: Gadsden City

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3), Mountain Brook (3), Pisgah (3)

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football Super 25 rankings: Who made the poll for 2024 season Week 9?