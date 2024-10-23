Historic Whitfield Foods to sell assets to larger company, promises growth ahead

Longtime Montgomery manufacturer and Alaga Syrup maker Whitfield Foods has announced the acquisition of its beverage co-packing assets by a larger company that it says will invest in growth.

As of Oct. 15, the company announced that assets, including real estate, buildings and equipment, will be purchased and then operated by SoGo Packaging LLC by year’s end.

Whitfield Foods CEO Joe Friday said that the new owner will “make immediate capital investment” to grow the business, along with investing additional capital over the next five years to “add both capacity and new capabilities.” Friday will become SoGo’s president in Montgomery after the acquisition.

“I want to thank our incredibly talented employees for their continued focus and hard work, and our customers and suppliers for their support,” said Friday.

As far as employment at the packaging site goes, Friday confirmed that no jobs are being lost as a result of the acquisition.

“SoGo is committed to providing post-closing opportunities for employment for Whitfield’s employees, reinforcing SoGo’s dedication to the local community,” said Jeff Stevens, who works with SoGo Packaging and has served over 39 years with Carolina Canners, PepsiCo and the Pepsi Bottling Group.

Whitfield Foods has been around since 1906. Initially, Whitfield Foods started out as the Alabama-Georgia Syrup Company, producing its signature Alaga syrup and hot sauce. The company progressed to packaging and shipping products for PepsiCo in its years of operation. Among the brands in Whitfield’s resume include Tropicana, Dole, Lipton, Sobe, Amp and Gatorade.

SoGo Packaging and Whitfield Foods representatives said in a news release that they are “dedicated to enhancing Montgomery's economy and elevating the local community” by furthering Whitfield Food’s storied past that they said is “a testament to innovation and excellence.”

