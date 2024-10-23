Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Historic Whitfield Foods to sell assets to larger company, promises growth ahead

    By Sarah Clifton, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ph4Qc_0wIMoOxH00

    Longtime Montgomery manufacturer and Alaga Syrup maker Whitfield Foods has announced the acquisition of its beverage co-packing assets by a larger company that it says will invest in growth.

    As of Oct. 15, the company announced that assets, including real estate, buildings and equipment, will be purchased and then operated by SoGo Packaging LLC by year’s end.

    Whitfield Foods CEO Joe Friday said that the new owner will “make immediate capital investment” to grow the business, along with investing additional capital over the next five years to “add both capacity and new capabilities.” Friday will become SoGo’s president in Montgomery after the acquisition.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyKlr_0wIMoOxH00

    “I want to thank our incredibly talented employees for their continued focus and hard work, and our customers and suppliers for their support,” said Friday.

    As far as employment at the packaging site goes, Friday confirmed that no jobs are being lost as a result of the acquisition.

    “SoGo is committed to providing post-closing opportunities for employment for Whitfield’s employees, reinforcing SoGo’s dedication to the local community,” said Jeff Stevens, who works with SoGo Packaging and has served over 39 years with Carolina Canners, PepsiCo and the Pepsi Bottling Group.

    Whitfield Foods has been around since 1906. Initially, Whitfield Foods started out as the Alabama-Georgia Syrup Company, producing its signature Alaga syrup and hot sauce. The company progressed to packaging and shipping products for PepsiCo in its years of operation. Among the brands in Whitfield’s resume include Tropicana, Dole, Lipton, Sobe, Amp and Gatorade.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46F4CA_0wIMoOxH00

    SoGo Packaging and Whitfield Foods representatives said in a news release that they are “dedicated to enhancing Montgomery's economy and elevating the local community” by furthering Whitfield Food’s storied past that they said is “a testament to innovation and excellence.”

    Sarah Clifton covers business for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at sclifton@montgome.gannett.com or follow her on X @sarahgclifton.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Historic Whitfield Foods to sell assets to larger company, promises growth ahead

    Related Search

    Food industry acquisitionsWhitfield foodsSogo packaging LLCAlaga syrupPepsi bottling groupSogo packaging

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    D Mann
    1d ago
    Great hot sauce! Hope they continue the legacy. Yummy!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Borough fires employee; mum on details
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy