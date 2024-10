La Nina changes winter weather forecast for Alabama

Conditions in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles away from Alabama, is expected to have major impact on winter weather in the state.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released its winter outlook for the nation. Forecasts are calling for a developing La Nina, which usually means warmer and drier than normal winters for Alabama and other Gulf Coast states. Spanish for "Little girl" La Nina in meteorological terms means a cooling of Pacific waters off the coast of South America and the equator.

How will La Nina affect Alabama?

Despite what the long-range forecast says, there will still be cold days and wet periods this winter, said Gary Goggins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.

"It's still going to be cold this winter," he said. "There will be days, and periods, when it will be very cold. There will be systems that come through the state bringing cold weather and the possibility of severe weather just like what happens every winter."

More: 35 years later, Prattville teen's murder remains unsolved

Winter runs from Dec. 21 to March 21. The average high and low temperature for Alabama in December is 55-60 and 36-40. For January those numbers are 60-64 and 40-44, compared to 64-67 and 45-50 for February. The ranges are a few ticks lower for north Alabama and higher south.

The drier-than-normal prediction could mean a worsening of the drought and an increase in woods fire danger as the days go forward. October is traditionally the driest month of the year, with the state getting an average of about 3 inches of rainfall for the month, weather data shows.

"We fully expect this pattern of dry weather to continue through the end of October before we see any significant pattern change," Goggins said.

For the month, Tuscaloosa has reported .22 inches of rainfall and Montgomery reported .02 inches, which is not much more than a drizzle. Anniston, Birmingham, Gadsden and Troy have reported no rain for the month.

The National Drought Monitor, a weekly report using data from multiple sources, shows most of the state, including Montgomery and Elmore counties, as being abnormally dry, the least severe level of drought. The scale goes from one to five, with five being the most severe category of drought.

About 36 percent of the state, including most of Autauga County, is in moderate drought, the second most severe level. About two percent, in western Dallas, southern Perry, northern Wilcox and eastern Marengo counties along the Perry County Panhandle area are in severe drought, or level three drought.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: La Nina changes winter weather forecast for Alabama