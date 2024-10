Alabama high school volleyball playoffs: See North, South Super Regional brackets, scores

The 2024 Alabama high school volleyball regional tournaments get underway this week, being held Oct. 23-25.

The North Regional is at Finley Center in Hoover while the South Regional is at the Montgomery Multiplex. To secure a state tournament bid, teams need to win their first two matches. The state tournament is Oct. 29-31 at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Here are regional brackets across all classifications. Check back here throughout the week for regional scores and as the brackets progress.

South

Class 7A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Bayside Academy vs. Alma Bryant, 2 p.m.

Game 2: McGill-Toolen vs. Prattville, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Enterprise vs. Daphne, 2 p.m.

Game 4: St. Paul's Episcopal vs. Fairhope, 2 p.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Game 5 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6: 30 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:45 p.m.

Class 6A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Saraland vs. Pelham, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Northridge vs. Rehobeth, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Chilton County vs. Stanhope Elmore, 9 a.m.

Game 4: McAdory vs. Gulf Shores, 9 a.m.

Game 5: Spanish Fort vs. Hueytown, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Montgomery Academy vs. Calera, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Pike Road vs. Brookwood, 10:15 a.m.

Game 8: Chelsea vs. Theodore, 10:15 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: UMS Wright vs. Sylacauga, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: Trinity vs. Andalusia, 8:30 a.m.

Game 3: Demopolis vs. Headland, 8:30 a.m.

Game 4: Elmore County vs. Citronelle, 8:30 a.m.

Game 5: Faith Academy vs. Beauregard, 8:30 a.m.

Game 6: Providence Christian vs. Montevallo, 8:30 a.m.

Game 7: Brewbaker Tech vs. Montgomery Catholic, 9:45 a.m.

Game 8: Briarwood Christian vs. Elberta, 9:45 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2:45 p.m

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:45 p.m

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:45 p.m

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:30 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 9:30 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: St. Michael Catholic vs. Cleburne County, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: American Christian Academy vs. Geneva, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Prattville Christian vs. Opp, 12:45 p.m.

Game 4: Indian Springs vs. W.S. Neal, 12:45 p.m.

Game 5: Jackson vs. Pleasant Grove, 12:45 p.m.

Game 6: Straughn vs. LAMP, 12:45 p.m.

Game 7: Ashford vs. West Blocton, 12:45 p.m.

Game 8: Munford vs. Orange Beach, 12:45 p.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 5:15 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 5:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: Mobile Christian vs. BB Comer, 12:15 p.m.

Game 2: Glenwood vs. Northside Methodist Academy, 12:15 p.m.

Game 3: Alabama Christian Academy vs. Southside-Selma, 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: Hale County vs. Flomaton, 12:15 p.m.

Game 5: T.R. Miller vs. Greensboro, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Thomasville vs. Thorsby, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Houston Academy vs. Lee-Scott, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8: Altamont vs. St. Luke Episcopal, 1:30 p.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:15 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:15 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Bayshore Christian vs. Reeltown, 10:15 a.m.

Game 2: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Luverne, 10:15 a.m.

Game 3: Highland Home vs. Ariton, 10:15 a.m.

Game 4: Horseshoe Bend vs. Geneva County, 10:15 a.m.

Game 5: Samson vs. Ranburne, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: GW Long vs. Calhoun, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Pike Liberal Arts vs. Isabella, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8: Lanett vs. Washington County, 11:30 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m..

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 12:15 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 12:15 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4:45 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: Millry vs. Winterboro, 9:45 a.m.

Game 2: Autauga Academy vs. Pleasant Home, 9:45 a.m.

Game 3: University Charter School vs. Choctaw County, 9:45 a.m.

Game 4: Billingsley vs. Elba, 9:45 a.m.

Game 5: Brantley vs. Maplesville, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Sweet Water vs. RC Hatch, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Kinston vs. Verbena, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Fayetteville vs. Leroy, 11 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:30 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 9:30 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place Round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY CHARTER SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: University Charter School volleyball looks to build on last year's championship experience

NORTHRIDGE'S AVERY WARREN: From freshman to captain: How Avery Warren is continuing Northridge volleyball legacy

North

South

Class 7A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round (winners go state)

Game 1: Bob Jones vs. Oak Mountain, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Huntsville vs. Central-Phenix City, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Auburn vs. Vestavia Hills, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Hoover vs. Austin 2 p.m.

Second round

Game 5 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:45 p.m.

Class 6A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Homewood vs. Buckhorn, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Southside vs. Pell City, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Jasper vs. Clay Chalkville, 9 a.m.

Game 4: Athens vs. Huffman, 9 a.m.

Game 5: Mountain Brook vs. Muscle Shoals, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Gardendale vs. Cullman, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Oxford vs. Fort Payne, 10:15 a.m.

Game 8: Hazel Green vs. Minor, 10:15 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: John Carroll Catholic vs AP Brewer, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: Arab vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

Game 3: Boaz vs. Springville, 8:30 a.m.

Game 4: Lawrence County vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.

Game 5: Moody vs. West Point, 8:30 a.m.

Game 6: Corner vs. Douglas, 8:30 a.m.

Game 7: St. Clair County vs. Guntersville, 9:45 a.m.

Game 8: Northside vs. Priceville, 9:45 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2:45 p.m

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:45 p.m

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:45 p.m

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:30 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 9:30 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Curry vs. Plainview, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Central-Florence vs. Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: West Morgan vs. Alexandria, 12:45 p.m.

Game 4: Madison Academy vs. Hamilton 12:45 p.m.

Game 5: Fayette County vs. St. John Paul II, 12:45 p.m.

Game 6: Cherokee County vs. East Lawrence, 12:45 p.m.

Game 7: Ashville vs. Deshler, 12:45 p.m.

Game 8: Madison County vs. Cordova, 12:45 p.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 5:15 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 5:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: Donoho vs. Clements, 12:15 p.m.

Game 2: Whitesburg Christian vs. Holly Pond, 12:15 p.m.

Game 3: Geraldine vs. Glencoe, 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: Colbert Heights vs. Oakman, 12:15 p.m.

Game 5: Winfield vs. Phil Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Ohatchee vs. Sylvania, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Vinemont vs. Brindlee Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8: Lauderdale County vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:15 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:15 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday, Oct. 23

First Round

Game 1: Westminster School at Oak Mountain vs. North Sand Mountain, 10:15 a.m.

Game 2: Mars Hill Bible vs. Falkville, 10:15 a.m.

Game 3: Pleasant Valley vs. West End, 10:15 a.m.

Game 4: Lexington vs. Sulligent, 10:15 a.m.

Game 5: Lamar County vs. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Southeastern vs. Cedar Bluff, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Winston County, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8: Pisgah vs. Vincent, 11:30 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m..

Semifinal round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 12:15 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 12:15 p.m.

Championship round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4:45 p.m.

Third Place Round

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Thursday, Oct. 24

First Round

Game 1: South Lamar, 9:45 a.m.

Game 2: Addison vs. Coosa Christian, 9:45 a.m.

Game 3: Marion County vs. Faith Christian, 9:45 a.m.

Game 4: Shoals Christian vs. Sumiton Christian, 9:45 a.m.

Game 5: Lynn vs. Athens Bible, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Spring Garden vs. Brilliant, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Appalachian vs. Meek, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Ider vs. Holy Spirit Catholic, 11 a.m.

Second round (winners go state)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 9 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

Semifinal round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:30 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 9:30 a.m.

Championship round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place Round

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 16: Loser Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school volleyball playoffs: See North, South Super Regional brackets, scores