Jackson Hospital reveals its next steps after defaulting on debt

After defaulting on $60 million in debt to its bondholders last month , Montgomery's Jackson Hospital has now addressed its next steps in restructuring to handle the new financial situation they find themselves in.

Jackson Hospital, a historic private hospital with deep history in the Montgomery area, saw its S&P Global Ratings credit rating lower to a "D" the next day after the missed payment on Sept. 3, indicating default on a financial obligation. The previous rating of “CC” indicated high vulnerability to default. Jackson Hospital's rating was also removed from CreditWatch. S&P confirmed that most of the hospital’s long-term debt consists of money owed on 2015 bonds.

The hospital’s bondholders posted an acceleration notice on Aug. 9, demanding full repayment, and S&P said they are aware that Jackson Hospital's liquidity was “very thin and insufficient” to meet this request.

New restructuring officer

According to Edward F. Crowell, chairman of Jackson Hospital & Clinic’s board of directors, with bondholder support, the hospital has introduced Allen Wilen as chief restructuring officer, who has "extensive experience working with hospitals and healthcare organizations facing financial or operational issues," joined by Ronald Dreskin.

Both Wilen and Dreskin work for EisnerAmper Advisory Group, which self describes its purpose on its website as "help[ing] you tackle your toughest business challenges and guid[ing] you through critical decisions." The company has offices worldwide, including one in Birmingham. Dreskin in particular is the partner in charge of Eisner Advisory Group’s Health Care Services practice.

Wilen and Dreskin are "leading a team of professionals who are assisting the hospital through the healthcare restructuring process to help accelerate a turnaround," and the introduction of the two to the leadership team "allows other senior leaders to focus on the hospital's day-to-day management while they dedicate themselves to the restructuring," Crowell said.

First steps

Crowell said that, over the past month, meetings have happened with the bondholders, insurers, government officials, suppliers, and other stakeholders "to rally support for the hospital," with negotiations with the bondholders underway "to cure the bond interest payment default." Wilen took steps in the immediate aftermath to "stabilize the hospital’s cash position," Crowell said, which included arranging for additional financing through the existing lenders and bondholders.

"We are working hard to strengthen the hospital’s financial condition and achieve a fast and efficient restructuring with a wide range of initiatives that will reap long and short-term benefits," Crowell said.

In this "wide range" of initiatives, the hospital says they're focusing on "evaluating operations to identify performance improvement opportunities, addressing provider gaps to meet market demand and recruiting professional and clinical staff, improving internal processes and clinical utilization across the entire hospital, building greater engagement from their key constituents," which includes the community, philanthropy, the government and payor support, and "committing to future demand for care."

Crowell confirmed that the hospital will remain open, and residents in Montgomery and the Alabama River region will still be able to receive "superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment" at Jackson Hospital, and that employment at the hospital has not seen any changes due to the events.

Sarah Clifton covers business for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at sclifton@montgome.gannett.com or follow her on X @sarahgclifton.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jackson Hospital reveals its next steps after defaulting on debt