Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Jackson Hospital reveals its next steps after defaulting on debt

    By Sarah Clifton, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    After defaulting on $60 million in debt to its bondholders last month , Montgomery's Jackson Hospital has now addressed its next steps in restructuring to handle the new financial situation they find themselves in.

    Jackson Hospital, a historic private hospital with deep history in the Montgomery area, saw its S&P Global Ratings credit rating lower to a "D" the next day after the missed payment on Sept. 3, indicating default on a financial obligation. The previous rating of “CC” indicated high vulnerability to default. Jackson Hospital's rating was also removed from CreditWatch. S&P confirmed that most of the hospital’s long-term debt consists of money owed on 2015 bonds.

    The hospital’s bondholders posted an acceleration notice on Aug. 9, demanding full repayment, and S&P said they are aware that Jackson Hospital's liquidity was “very thin and insufficient” to meet this request.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMSDg_0wGoQQz100

    New restructuring officer

    According to Edward F. Crowell, chairman of Jackson Hospital & Clinic’s board of directors, with bondholder support, the hospital has introduced Allen Wilen as chief restructuring officer, who has "extensive experience working with hospitals and healthcare organizations facing financial or operational issues," joined by Ronald Dreskin.

    Both Wilen and Dreskin work for EisnerAmper Advisory Group, which self describes its purpose on its website as "help[ing] you tackle your toughest business challenges and guid[ing] you through critical decisions." The company has offices worldwide, including one in Birmingham. Dreskin in particular is the partner in charge of Eisner Advisory Group’s Health Care Services practice.

    Wilen and Dreskin are "leading a team of professionals who are assisting the hospital through the healthcare restructuring process to help accelerate a turnaround," and the introduction of the two to the leadership team "allows other senior leaders to focus on the hospital's day-to-day management while they dedicate themselves to the restructuring," Crowell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fjun_0wGoQQz100

    First steps

    Crowell said that, over the past month, meetings have happened with the bondholders, insurers, government officials, suppliers, and other stakeholders "to rally support for the hospital," with negotiations with the bondholders underway "to cure the bond interest payment default." Wilen took steps in the immediate aftermath to "stabilize the hospital’s cash position," Crowell said, which included arranging for additional financing through the existing lenders and bondholders.

    "We are working hard to strengthen the hospital’s financial condition and achieve a fast and efficient restructuring with a wide range of initiatives that will reap long and short-term benefits," Crowell said.

    In this "wide range" of initiatives, the hospital says they're focusing on "evaluating operations to identify performance improvement opportunities, addressing provider gaps to meet market demand and recruiting professional and clinical staff, improving internal processes and clinical utilization across the entire hospital, building greater engagement from their key constituents," which includes the community, philanthropy, the government and payor support, and "committing to future demand for care."

    Crowell confirmed that the hospital will remain open, and residents in Montgomery and the Alabama River region will still be able to receive "superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment" at Jackson Hospital, and that employment at the hospital has not seen any changes due to the events.

    Sarah Clifton covers business for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at sclifton@montgome.gannett.com or follow her on X @sarahgclifton.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jackson Hospital reveals its next steps after defaulting on debt

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Nana bear
    1d ago
    All hospitals are losing money because of the people that go around shooting each other! Emergency rooms are full of these people that have been shot ! Plus these people don’t pay either!
    jdcouchlover
    1d ago
    bhahahahaha u can't borrow your way out of debt.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent8 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Final Days: Beloved Clothing Store Closes Its Doors After 27 Years, Fans Discover Alternative
    goaifa.com1 day ago
    AL Murder Arrest Reveals Ties to Others Including Birmingham Firefighter
    firehouse.com7 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show2 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    Alabama Woman Sentenced For Using Deceased Person's Identity for Car Purchase
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    Black Man Who Sued Alabama Police For Brutality Found Dead And Hanging From Rope; FBI Investigating
    Blavity4 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN1 day ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Kalen DeBoer Buyout: How Much Would Alabama Need to Pay to Fire Their Football Coach?
    Sportscasting2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Alabama family finds black bear eating breakfast in their Tennessee cabin
    AL.com2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Stunning Story From Alabama’s Loss to Tennessee
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Haitian migrants in Alabama ‘are scared ... just to leave the house’
    AL.com2 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy