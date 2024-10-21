Open in App
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    It’s time to vote for your Montgomery Advertiser High School Athletes of the Week

    By Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTrb7_0wFLRBwf00

    (This story was updated to add new information: updated stats for Pike Road's Jordan Holmes.)

    There were several top performers in Montgomery-area high school sports last week, but only one boy and one girl can be the Montgomery Advertiser's High School Sports Athlete of the Week.

    Last week , Montgomery Catholic's KJ Washington won the boys poll and Opp's Braleigh Nail won the girls poll.

    To nominate a player for a future poll, email: sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com . Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour, per device. The poll closes at noon on Thursday.

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Votes sent to email DO NOT COUNT .

    To submit high school scores, results, statistics, records and other items at any time, email: sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com. If the poll does not display below, refresh the page.

    STATE SCOREBOARD: Alabama high school football scores: Statewide scoreboard for Week 8 of AHSAA, AISA season

    TOP PERFORMERS: Top Performers: See all the best Montgomery high school football stats from Friday night

    Boys poll

    • Wetumpka's Justin Godwin ran for two touchdowns and made a touchdown reception on offense and, playing defense, made 11 tackles and broke up three passes in a 42-9 win against Park Crossing.
    • Pike Road's Jordan Holmes intercepted a pass and finished with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 46-17 win against Russell County.
    • Montgomery Academy's Reid McBride completed 7 of 13 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Prattville Christian. McBride set the school's single-season touchdown passes record with 26.
    • Alabama Christian Academy's David Ortiz-Ramirez ran for five touchdowns, carrying the ball seven times for a total of 197 yards in a 71-38 win against Slocomb.
    • G.W. Carver's TJ Russell completed 31 of 52 passes attempted, with two interceptions, for a total of 408 yards, passed for a touchdown and ran for another in a 29-14 loss to Auburn.

    Vote for Montgomery area boy athlete of the week

    Girls poll

    • Prattville's Kaytie Chandler passed for three touchdowns in a 39-7 win against Helena and five touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Smiths Station.
    • Montgomery Academy's Elle McBride recorded 21 kills and six aces at the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament.
    • Prattville's LaNiya Page caught three touchown passes against Helena and three against Smith's Station, a game where she also intercepted a pass.
    • Opp's Carreline Spears totaled 27 kills and 26 digs in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) semifinal win against New Brocton and a 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18) championship match loss to Straughn in the Class 4A, Area 4 tournament.
    • Montgomery Academy's Addi Vinson made 53 assists, 15 service aces and seven digs at the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament.

    Vote for Montgomery area girl athlete of the week

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: It’s time to vote for your Montgomery Advertiser High School Athletes of the Week

