It’s time to vote for your Montgomery Advertiser High School Athletes of the Week

(This story was updated to add new information: updated stats for Pike Road's Jordan Holmes.)

There were several top performers in Montgomery-area high school sports last week, but only one boy and one girl can be the Montgomery Advertiser's High School Sports Athlete of the Week.

Last week , Montgomery Catholic's KJ Washington won the boys poll and Opp's Braleigh Nail won the girls poll.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email: sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com . Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour, per device. The poll closes at noon on Thursday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Votes sent to email DO NOT COUNT .

To submit high school scores, results, statistics, records and other items at any time, email: sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com. If the poll does not display below, refresh the page.

STATE SCOREBOARD: Alabama high school football scores: Statewide scoreboard for Week 8 of AHSAA, AISA season

TOP PERFORMERS: Top Performers: See all the best Montgomery high school football stats from Friday night

Boys poll

Wetumpka's Justin Godwin ran for two touchdowns and made a touchdown reception on offense and, playing defense, made 11 tackles and broke up three passes in a 42-9 win against Park Crossing.

ran for two touchdowns and made a touchdown reception on offense and, playing defense, made 11 tackles and broke up three passes in a 42-9 win against Park Crossing. Pike Road's Jordan Holmes intercepted a pass and finished with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 46-17 win against Russell County.

intercepted a pass and finished with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 46-17 win against Russell County. Montgomery Academy's Reid McBride completed 7 of 13 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Prattville Christian. McBride set the school's single-season touchdown passes record with 26.

completed 7 of 13 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Prattville Christian. McBride set the school's single-season touchdown passes record with 26. Alabama Christian Academy's David Ortiz-Ramirez ran for five touchdowns, carrying the ball seven times for a total of 197 yards in a 71-38 win against Slocomb.

ran for five touchdowns, carrying the ball seven times for a total of 197 yards in a 71-38 win against Slocomb. G.W. Carver's TJ Russell completed 31 of 52 passes attempted, with two interceptions, for a total of 408 yards, passed for a touchdown and ran for another in a 29-14 loss to Auburn.

Girls poll

Prattville's Kaytie Chandler passed for three touchdowns in a 39-7 win against Helena and five touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Smiths Station.

passed for three touchdowns in a 39-7 win against Helena and five touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Smiths Station. Montgomery Academy's Elle McBride recorded 21 kills and six aces at the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament.

recorded 21 kills and six aces at the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament. Prattville's LaNiya Page caught three touchown passes against Helena and three against Smith's Station, a game where she also intercepted a pass.

caught three touchown passes against Helena and three against Smith's Station, a game where she also intercepted a pass. Opp's Carreline Spears totaled 27 kills and 26 digs in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) semifinal win against New Brocton and a 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18) championship match loss to Straughn in the Class 4A, Area 4 tournament.

totaled 27 kills and 26 digs in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) semifinal win against New Brocton and a 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18) championship match loss to Straughn in the Class 4A, Area 4 tournament. Montgomery Academy's Addi Vinson made 53 assists, 15 service aces and seven digs at the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: It’s time to vote for your Montgomery Advertiser High School Athletes of the Week