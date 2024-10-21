Open in App
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Vote here: Autaugaville and Prattville students nominated for Student of the Week

    By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIMNT_0wFLPqlW00

    Montgomery-area educators have nominated two exemplary high schoolers for Montgomery Advertiser Student of the Week, and you can now vote for this week's winner.

    Student of the Week honors the hard work that high school students across the River Region put into their studies, their schools and their greater community every day, and it aims to recognize as many awesome high schoolers as possible. Every public and private high school in the outer Montgomery area is eligible to nominate one student a week who exemplifies success in academics and community involvement.

    Hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast in the weekly polls so far this school year. Nominees are revealed each Monday, and readers can vote for free until 1 p.m. each Thursday. The winner is revealed each Friday.

    Here are the two students whose schools honored them with nominations for this week's poll:

    Eriana Benson, Prattville High School: Eriana consistently demonstrates great work ethic, dedication, kindness and leadership. Eriana is also a student-athlete who completes all her classroom assignments. Eriana is a valuable member of her class, the flag football team and the school community. She's always willing to help others and is always positive when facing adversity as a student or an athlete on the flag football field. Upon graduation, Eriana plans to attend college and major in forensic science.

    ZaCarria Phillips, Autaugaville High School: ZaCarria is a senior at Autaugaville School with a 4.3 GPA and is on track to be the class valedictorian. She serves as student council president and senior class president. ZaCarria is also on the volleyball and basketball teams and has recently been named Miss Autaugaville High School. She takes honors and dual-enrollment classes and is an exemplary student. Educators describe her as a role model to younger students and someone who encourages them to do their best and focus on their school work. ZaCarria has plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in criminal justice.

    Vote for the Advertiser's Student of the Week (10/21)

    Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's education reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Vote here: Autaugaville and Prattville students nominated for Student of the Week

