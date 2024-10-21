Open in App
    Montgomery says farewell to longtime DA Daryl Bailey while successor awaits appointment

    By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW1Ut_0wFKro2D00

    District Attorney Daryl Bailey is in the process of retiring, and he expects his chief deputy to succeed him should Gov. Kay Ivey choose to confirm her.

    Bailey is waiting to begin his retirement until Ivey confirms Chief Deputy Azzie Oliver as district attorney, he said Tuesday afternoon at his retirement ceremony at the First Baptist Church on South Perry Street.

    Bailey has worked in the office since June 10, 1997. He started his work there as an intern who fetched mail and assisted attorneys in the office, Supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks said.

    Brooks was Bailey's predecessor. She hired Bailey to work for free, and she also eventually promoted him to be her chief deputy in 2002. “This young whippersnapper walks in and says, 'I’m going to Jones Law School. Don’t you need an intern?'" Brooks recalled with a laugh.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMscw_0wFKro2D00

    Bailey began trying cases as a third-year law student. Brooks hired him as an attorney after he passed the bar.

    She described Bailey as loyal to the people of Montgomery County. When Brooks resigned, Bailey became the district attorney with no warning, she said.

    Bailey has served as a past president of the Alabama District Attorneys Association and also as a board member and past president for One Place Family Justice Center. “With the faith of David, Daryl has gone against many Goliaths," Brooks said.

    She described a district attorney who has tried to help first-time offenders.

    “He has been proactive, not just against evil," Brooks said. “... He has not played politics, and you don’t know how hard that is when you’re not in a political office."

    Oliver met Bailey in 1999 when the office needed a victim's services officer.

    Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton spoke fondly of Bailey.

    “Daryl, I’m going to miss you, man," Singleton said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8jjd_0wFKro2D00

    County Commissioner Dan Harris applauded Bailey's use of the cold-case team. The county is largely responsible for the office's funding because, although it is a state office, district attorneys receive little funding from Ivey, Bailey said.

    Singelton offered Bailey a county proclamation as a show of gratitude for his decades of service.

    “I can’t tell you how much I love what I do," Bailey said, describing the tough decision to step down.

    Bailey said he did so for his wife Tracy, his son Jake and his daughter Laura.

    Bailey plans to start work as a professor at Faulkner University following the governor releasing him from his duties.

    He said Oliver will make a great district attorney.

    “You don’t know how hard it is being a district attorney," Bailey said. “... There are people in this community whose lives depend on you."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJfS8_0wFKro2D00

    Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's education reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery says farewell to longtime DA Daryl Bailey while successor awaits appointment

    Shirley Blackmon
    1d ago
    Great job 👍👍👍👍
    William Taylor
    2d ago
    🖕Bailey , 🖕Hayes , 🖕Heindly , 🖕mpd , an 🖕anybody an everybody that got a problem with it .
