    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    What channel is Auburn vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioZIU_0wDQ83T500

    Auburn football has not had an ideal 2024 college football season start.

    The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) have dropped three games in a row following a 2-1 start to the season. Through 19 games under second-year coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn is 8-11, including just 3-8 in SEC play. Auburn will face another tough test when it travels to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup against No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1) in a battle of Tigers.

    Auburn leads the all-time series with Missouri 3-1, including a 17-14 win in Auburn on Sept. 22, 2022. Auburn is 1-0 in Columbia, picking up a 51-14 victory on Sept. 23, 2017. Auburn beat Missouri 59-42 in the 2013 SEC Championship Game, the year after Missouri joined the SEC. Missouri's only win in the series was a 34-17 win on Dec. 19, 1973, in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

    Here's how to watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Auburn football vs. Missouri live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Auburn vs Missouri on today?

    Auburn vs. Missouri will be broadcast nationally on ESPN during Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) will have the call from the booth, while Taylor McGregor will provide sideline reporting.

    Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers new subscribers a free trial.

    Auburn vs Missouri time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 11 a.m. CT

    The Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers kicks off at 11 a.m. CT from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

    Auburn vs Missouri predictions, picks, odds

    Missouri 24, Auburn 20 : Auburn covers the spread, but it is not enough to steal a road victory over Missouri, which is looking to bounce back from an ugly SEC loss earlier this month. Auburn does not quite have the offense to keep up with Missouri at the end.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17

    • ODDS: Missouri (-4.5)
    • O/U: 50.5
    • Moneyline: Missouri (-190) | Auburn (+160)

    Auburn football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Auburn's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Central

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M (W, 73-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Cal (L, 21-14)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico (W, 45-19)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas* (L, 24-14)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 21 Oklahoma* (L, 27-21)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: at No. 5 Georgia (L, 31-13)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 19 Missouri* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at Kentucky* | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt*
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. UL Monroe | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 14 Texas A&M
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 7 Alabama*
    • Record: 2-4, 1-3 SEC

    * Denotes SEC game

    Missouri football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Missouri's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Central

    • Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Murray State (W, 51-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo (W, 38-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. No. 24 Boston College (W, 27-21)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt* (W, 30-27, 2 OT)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M* (L, 41-10)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: at UMass (W, 45-3)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 7 Alabama*
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma*
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: at South Carolina*
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State*
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas*
    • Record: 5-1, 1-1 SEC

    * Denotes SEC game

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What channel is Auburn vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Juanita Kirkwood
    2d ago
    I think it 11:00
    Juanita Kirkwood
    2d ago
    12:00. ESPN On dish it’s 140.
    View all comments
