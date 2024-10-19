What channel is Auburn vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Auburn football has not had an ideal 2024 college football season start.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) have dropped three games in a row following a 2-1 start to the season. Through 19 games under second-year coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn is 8-11, including just 3-8 in SEC play. Auburn will face another tough test when it travels to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup against No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1) in a battle of Tigers.

Auburn leads the all-time series with Missouri 3-1, including a 17-14 win in Auburn on Sept. 22, 2022. Auburn is 1-0 in Columbia, picking up a 51-14 victory on Sept. 23, 2017. Auburn beat Missouri 59-42 in the 2013 SEC Championship Game, the year after Missouri joined the SEC. Missouri's only win in the series was a 34-17 win on Dec. 19, 1973, in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Here's how to watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Auburn vs Missouri on today?

Auburn vs. Missouri will be broadcast nationally on ESPN during Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) will have the call from the booth, while Taylor McGregor will provide sideline reporting.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers new subscribers a free trial.

Auburn vs Missouri time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 11 a.m. CT

The Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers kicks off at 11 a.m. CT from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Auburn vs Missouri predictions, picks, odds

Missouri 24, Auburn 20 : Auburn covers the spread, but it is not enough to steal a road victory over Missouri, which is looking to bounce back from an ugly SEC loss earlier this month. Auburn does not quite have the offense to keep up with Missouri at the end.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17

ODDS: Missouri (-4.5)

Missouri (-4.5) O/U: 50.5

50.5 Moneyline: Missouri (-190) | Auburn (+160)

Auburn football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Auburn's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M (W, 73-3)

vs. Alabama A&M (W, 73-3) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Cal (L, 21-14)

vs. Cal (L, 21-14) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico (W, 45-19)

vs. New Mexico (W, 45-19) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas* (L, 24-14)

vs. Arkansas* (L, 24-14) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 21 Oklahoma* (L, 27-21)

vs. No. 21 Oklahoma* (L, 27-21) Saturday, Oct. 5: at No. 5 Georgia (L, 31-13)

at No. 5 Georgia (L, 31-13) Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 19 Missouri* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

at No. 19 Missouri* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Oct. 26: at Kentucky* | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

at Kentucky* | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt*

vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. UL Monroe | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

vs. UL Monroe | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 14 Texas A&M

vs. No. 14 Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 7 Alabama*

at No. 7 Alabama* Record: 2-4, 1-3 SEC

* Denotes SEC game

Missouri football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Missouri's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Central

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Murray State (W, 51-0)

vs. Murray State (W, 51-0) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo (W, 38-0)

vs. Buffalo (W, 38-0) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. No. 24 Boston College (W, 27-21)

vs. No. 24 Boston College (W, 27-21) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt* (W, 30-27, 2 OT)

vs. Vanderbilt* (W, 30-27, 2 OT) Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M* (L, 41-10)

at Texas A&M* (L, 41-10) Saturday, Oct. 12: at UMass (W, 45-3)

at UMass (W, 45-3) Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

vs. Auburn* | 11 a.m. | ESPN ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 7 Alabama*

at No. 7 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma*

vs. Oklahoma* Saturday, Nov. 16: at South Carolina*

at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State*

at Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas*

vs. Arkansas* Record: 5-1, 1-1 SEC

* Denotes SEC game

