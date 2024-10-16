Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Alabama high school football rankings: ASWA 2024 Week 8 poll for all classes

    By Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gApZj_0w8qEPXL00

    The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

    CLASS 7A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 216

    2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 158

    3. Thompson; 6-2; 138

    4. Mary Montgomery; 7-1; 115

    5. Hoover; 6-2; 103

    6. Austin; 7-0; 82

    7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69

    8. Opelika; 7-1; 49

    9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 37

    10. Baker; 6-1; 30

    Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 28, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 1.

    CLASS 6A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Saraland (14); 7-0; 201

    2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0; 167

    3. Parker (1); 7-1; 143

    4. Spain Park; 7-0; 131

    5. Oxford; 7-0; 113

    6. Homewood; 6-1; 77

    7. Hartselle; 6-1; 69

    8. Spanish Fort; 7-1; 34

    9. Mountain Brook; 5-3; 22

    10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2; 21

    Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2) 14, Fort Payne (5-2) 10, Russell Co. (6-1) 10, St. Paul's (6-1) 10, Chelsea (6-1) 4.

    CLASS 5A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Catholic-Montgomery (13); 7-0; 201

    2. Guntersville (3); 7-0; 162

    3. Central-Clay Co. (2); 8-0; 155

    4. Vigor; 7-0; 118

    5. Fairview; 6-0; 101

    6. Moody; 5-2; 99

    7. Williamson; 8-0; 76

    8. Corner; 6-1; 38

    9. Leeds; 6-2; 29

    10. Russellville; 5-2; 13

    Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (6-2) 12, Demopolis (5-2) 10, Wenonah (6-1) 7, Arab (5-2) 3, Northside (7-1) 2.

    CLASS 4A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Jackson (18); 7-1; 216

    2. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 152

    3. Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 137

    4. Bibb Co.; 7-1; 123

    5. West Morgan; 7-0; 118

    6. Good Hope; 7-0; 86

    7. St. Michael; 6-1; 79

    8. Opp; 6-1; 41

    9. Dale Co.; 6-2; 20

    10. Alexandria; 5-2; 12

    Others receiving votes: Central-Florence (6-1) 11, St. James (5-3) 8, North Jackson (5-2) 7, Oak Grove (5-2) 6, BTW-Tuskegee (5-2) 2, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 2, Orange Beach (5-3) 2, Tallassee (4-2-1) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, Randolph (5-2) 1.

    GADSDEN WEEK 8 SCHEDULES: Alabama high school football schedule Week 8: Every Gadsden-area AHSAA game

    TUSCALOOSA WEEK 8 SCHEDULES: Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 8 schedules

    CLASS 3A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. T.R. Miller (11); 8-0; 193

    2. Mars Hill Bible (5); 7-0; 171

    3. Piedmont (2); 7-0; 145

    4. Thomasville; 7-0; 122

    5. Fyffe; 5-2; 107

    6. Gordo; 7-1; 86

    7. Glenwood; 7-0; 74

    8. Geraldine; 6-1; 43

    9. Winfield; 7-1; 39

    10. Trinity; 6-2; 16

    Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (7-1) 12, Houston Aca. (6-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (6-1) 7, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Southside-Selma (5-2) 1.

    CLASS 2A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Pisgah (16); 7-0; 207

    2. Highland Home (1); 8-0; 158

    3. Coosa Chr. (1); 7-1; 141

    4. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-0; 131

    5. Cottonwood; 8-0; 112

    6. Reeltown; 7-1; 90

    7. Winston Co.; 7-0; 69

    8. Decatur Heritage; 5-1; 49

    9. Vincent; 6-1; 43

    10. Clarke Co.; 5-2; 16

    Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (6-1) 7, Goshen (5-2) 3.

    CLASS 1A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Wadley (16); 7-0; 210

    2. Leroy (2); 7-1; 166

    3. Hackleburg; 7-0; 139

    4. Spring Garden; 8-0; 119

    5. Elba; 6-2; 107

    6. Sweet Water; 5-2; 86

    7. Maplesville; 6-1; 75

    8. Lynn; 7-1; 52

    9. McKenzie; 7-1; 25

    10. Autauga Aca.; 6-1; 12

    Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-3) 9, Linden (6-2) 9, Brantley (4-3) 6, Florala (6-2) 3, University Charter (6-1) 3, Verbena (6-1) 3, Berry (6-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (5-2) 1.

    AISA (top five)

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Chambers Aca. (16); 6-1; 209

    2. Lowndes Aca. (1); 6-0; 165

    3. South Choctaw Aca. (1); 7-0; 147

    4. Fort Dale Aca.; 6-2; 121

    5. Patrician; 6-1; 114

    Others receiving votes: None.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football rankings: ASWA 2024 Week 8 poll for all classes

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alabama Crimson Tide rebounds to No. 1 again
    FanSided1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Family of Alabama Teen Football Star Found Dead in Creek Outraged After Details of Death Revealed: 'Pieces Just Don't Fit!'
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Alabama Five-Star WR Commit Raves About Environment At LSU Visit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama player has great response when asked about 'Rocky Top' ahead of game against Tennessee Vols
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    This place in Dothan offers unbeatable Southern BBQ and comfort food
    andrew paul2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Alabama death row inmate who slaughtered five in savage drug-fuelled ax and gun frenzy to be executed
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Ravens fan who allegedly attacked Commanders fans in brutal video fired from job as police investigate
    New York Post2 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    This Place in Scottsboro Offers a Slice of Italian Flavor
    andrew paul6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy