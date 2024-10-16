'Big John' Williams: Murder trial defense claims sheriff never identified himself

TUSKEGEE − No one questions that William Chase Johnson shot Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams in the parking lot of a Hayneville convenience store.

But as Johnson's murder trial began Tuesday, nearly five years after the shooting, the defense told the jury panel that he shot the Williams in self defense while being threatened and didn't know he was the sheriff.

The state paints a different picture. They told the jury in opening statements that Johnson shot the sheriff as he stood outside Johnson's pickup, after the sheriff identified himself and told the crowd to turn loud music down and leave the parking lot.

The popular lawman was killed the night of Nov. 23, 2019, while dispersing a large crowd at the QV convenience store. Johnson, 22, faces capital murder charges in the case because it involved the murder of a law enforcement officer.

"Protect and serve, we've all heard that phrase," said Michele Davidson, with the Alabama attorney general's office. "Sheriff John Williams embodied that term."

She went on to say that Williams often worked all hours of the day and would work any day of the week. The sheriff got his nickname because of his towering height of close to 6-feet-5-inches tall.

"On Nov. 29, 2019, the defendant pointed a 9 mm Glock pistol in Sheriff Williams' face and pulled the trigger," Davidson said. "That bullet brought Sheriff Williams' law enforcement career of over 40 years to an end."

During the defense opening statement, Carmella Penn said Williams was not in uniform, drove an unmarked vehicle to the store and never identified himself to Johnson as the sheriff. Williams was wearing black pants, a yellow shirt, blue jean jacket and an O'Reilly Auto Parts cap., she said. Williams did not display a badge, she said.

Williams approached Johnson after telling another young man to drive his pickup out of the parking lot. The other young man and Johnson are friends. The state said the group had gone to Lowndes County to attend a bonfire party, but the gate leading to the location was locked. That's why the group was at the store, waiting for the gate to be opened.

Penn played video from the store that showed the two minutes leading up to the shooting. She told the jury that Williams pulled a gun on the other young man, and Johnson then told Williams, "Get your hands off my friend. Put the gun away. Put the gun away."

That's when Williams approached Johnson, she said. The shooting was not captured on video.

"Out of sight, the man in the yellow shirt pins (Johnson) down in his vehicle, choking him, pointing a gun to his head," Penn said. "There was nothing to identify him as the sheriff of Lowndes County. Will told him to put the gun up. Will was afraid, He was being choked."

Johnson shot the sheriff in self-defense, she said.

The state told the jury that evidence will show Williams did identify himself as the sheriff, saying "I'm the sheriff, turn the music down."

Johnson then allegedly had words with Williams, telling him "You don't know who you are (expletive) with" and "I don't give a (expletive) who you are," Davidson told the jury. Johnson returned to his pickup, and Williams approached the vehicle. That's when Johnson shot Williams as the sheriff was standing at the side of his truck, Davidson said.

Johnson fled the scene after the shooting, but turned himself in several hours later.

Dailan McCarter was called as a state witness. A Lowndes County native, McCarter said he recognized Williams as the sheriff when he walked up. McCarter said he was there that night in the parking lot and saw Williams get shot, but that he never saw the sheriff pull a gun on the first young man or Johnson. He said the Williams did not assault Johnson, but was by the door of Johnson's truck.

"I heard Big John say 'Put that gun down,' and I heard a shot," McCarter testified.

On cross examination by defense attorney Terry Luck, McCarter was asked about the statement he gave that night to investigators and how it appeared to contradict his testimony. Luck then asked if Williams had identified himself as being the sheriff.

"I don't recall," McCarter said.

Another witness, Haigler Johnson, was getting gas at the same pump where Williams was shot.

He said the sheriff and Johnson got into a "tussle" after Williams told him to turn the music down in his truck.

"Big John was on top of him in his truck," said Haigler Johnson, no relation to Will Johnson. "Big John stood up, his head cleared the roof of the truck and that's when I saw him (indicating Will Johnson sitting at the defense table) reach behind the seat and pull his gun. I saw him put the gun to his head."

Haigler Johnson said he heard a shot.

"I didn't know who got shot at first, until I saw Big John fall," he said.

Haigler Johnson testified that he saw Williams with a gun on his hip when he first walked up, but that Williams never drew the gun, and didn't pull the gun on Will Johnson at the truck.

The trial was moved to Macon County after retired Escambia County Circuit Judge Bert Rice ruled a fair trial could not be held in Lowndes County. The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

Johnson has been held in the Elmore County Jail under no bond since his arrest that night. No bond is common in a capital murder case.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 'Big John' Williams: Murder trial defense claims sheriff never identified himself