After decade of Pride, Montgomery activist Meta Ellis starts delegating duties to others

Why aren't all Alabama residents seen and treated as equals by everyone — including their elected leaders — simply because of their sexuality?

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Meta Ellis, executive director of Montgomery Pride United.

Looking back over the last decade, Ellis takes a lot of pride in her work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community — helping them organize, helping them feel connected to a larger group, helping them feel safe and loved.

But as this month’s Montgomery Pride celebrations unfold, things are a little different for Ellis.

“For the first time, I’m not in charge,” said Ellis, who is also the co-founder of downtown Montgomery’s Bayard Rustin Community Center and Thrift Store.

Ellis, who was the Montgomery Advertiser’s April 2021 Community Hero and a USA TODAY Woman of the Year Alabama honoree, said she’s approaching 72 next month. Though she’s “still hanging in there,” starting in 2025 she’ll put much of her focus on working with her family’s Graetz Foundation . This year is a transition to that.

“It doesn’t mean I’m not working on (Montgomery Pride United), but I’m dedicating a lot of the responsibilities to the younger people. I’ve been working with this for 10 years now, and it’s time to pass the reins along.”

Ellis is the daughter of the late Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz, who were activists for civil rights and organizers during the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

There’s a lot of crossover work between what she’s done with MPU and what she’ll continue to do in her ongoing role as chairperson of the Graetz Foundation — which is on a mission is to help fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of “The Beloved Community.” That would be a society where everyone respects and accepts each other with love, regardless of their differences. It’s also about freedom and justice for everyone, and taking a stand against all forms of oppression.

A large part of Ellis’ upcoming work will be geared toward next spring, when the foundation brings back the Robert & Jean Graetz Symposium on Human Rights and Reconciliation. It will be held at Alabama State University.

Looking back on her time with Montgomery Pride United, what has she gained from the experience?

“What I’ve mainly learned out of this is that the generations of people need to work closer together,” Ellis said. “I have a great appreciation for what the younger people bring to our efforts, and making sure that we leave those lines of communication open and working closely with each other. They bring a new energy and a new way of looking at things that is really essential to the work that we’re doing.”

Asked how many people it’ll take to replace the work she’s done for MPU, Ellis laughed and said, “That’s a good question.”

Being able to handle multiple tasks runs in her family.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that were organizers and activists,” Ellis said.

Ellis said it’s important for all Alabamians to pay attention to what state leaders are doing with the state’s LGBTQ+ citizens.

“A lot of our rights, our Legislature is trying to take them away from us,” Ellis said. “And limit our access to proper healthcare for our community. That’s a huge issue that we’re dealing with.”

