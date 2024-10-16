Open in App
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    35 years later, Prattville teen's murder remains unsolved

    By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keOfx_0w8mV4jC00

    Tashynina “Tasha” Reese left her mother’s home 35 years ago, the 16-year-old Prattville High School junior was planning on going to the Lions football game.

    She never came home.

    Two days later her body was found floating in the Alabama River. Cause of death: homicide.

    No one has ever been arrested her death but the case is far from cold, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

    “There is hope,” said Azzie Oliver, chief deputy district attorney, adding that the Montgomery Police Department  and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. “We are still investigating the case and hoping that anybody with any information, although it was years ago, to please come forward because the family needs to know what happened to Tasha.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of2Pj_0w8mV4jC00

    Unanswered questions

    It was a normal day Sept. 1, 1989, when Tasha disappeared, her mother Mary Virginia Harris said. She was making plans to decorate her bedroom. She was looking forward to the football game. A new school year.

    Then she didn’t come home that night, was when Harris sensed something was wrong. It wasn't like her you see, to cause the family any worry.

    “Tasha was a sweet child, a loving child,” Harris said.

    Tasha’s birth mother was Bertha Whetstone Reese. She and Harris were raised in the same home as sisters, So when Reese passed away at a young age when Tash was 18-months-old, Harris took her to raise as her own.

    Tasha would have been 51, had she lived. A group of friends and family members gathered at North Highland Memorial Park recently to release balloons honoring her on a day close to her birthday.

    After 35 years there are questions from Harris and Tasha’s friends and relatives.

    “Who killed Tasha? Why did they kill Tasha?” Harris asked. “And when they murdered her, why did they dispose of her body in the Alabama River? And her body came up a few days after she was missing.

    “Did they dump her body from the riverbank? Or did they discard of her body from the river bridge?”

    'Someone knows'

    Tasha’s story seems unknown to many in Prattville. That happens with the march of time and is a result of decades of being on of the fastest growing cities in Alabama. In 1990 Prattville’s population was about 20,000. That number has almost doubled with an population estimate in 2024 of just north of 38,000.

    Harris is appreciative of efforts to get the word out about the case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhCnZ_0w8mV4jC00

    “I want to thank everyone for what they have done for my daughter and getting the word out,” Harris said.

    Harris herself is a Prattville treasure. Affectionally called “Miss Mary Virginia” she is from a prominent family and served as a mother figure to generations. In fact, the Pavilion at the park where people gathered for the balloon release was recently named in her honor by the city

    Harris reached out to District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson to have something done to commemorate Tasha’s birthday.

    “I remember when we lost Tasha. Tasha was a friend, she lived in the community, Tasha grew up with us,” Jackson said. He represents the district where he grew up. “So, we see the pain. We’re hoping that we can draw awareness. Because she deserves closure.

    “I plea with anyone who knows what happened, you know it’s been 35 years, and no one has stepped up. I’m sure someone knows. I know in my heart that someone knows. And to see the pain that this family is going through. To see the pain that Miss Mary Virginia is going  through. I don’t know how you could possibly sleep at night, knowing that this family is still suffering."

    Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the district attorney’s office at 334-832-4980, the cold case unit at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 334-832-2550 or the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg4Ud_0w8mV4jC00

    Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 35 years later, Prattville teen's murder remains unsolved

