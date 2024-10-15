Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Which Montgomery area high school has the rowdiest student section? Place your votes now

    By Jerry Humphrey III, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLihE_0w7HxgML00

    High school football is a staple in the state of Alabama with its rich culture of recruits, legendary coaches and hall of fame players on the college and professional level.

    Through the first seven weeks of my second year covering high school sports in the Montgomery-area, the environment of Friday nights has been a spectacle. From the emphatic student sections, halftime band performances, and raucous crowds making the overall environment a fun experience.

    Here's a list of the student sections that have amplified high school football games at the midseason point of the 2024 football season. Now it’s your turn to vote on which game day atmosphere tops the list. Place your votes now:

    Best High School Student Sections in Montgomery

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Which Montgomery area high school has the rowdiest student section? Place your votes now

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Louisiana high schooler shot dead by DJ boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide while en route to homecoming festivities
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena11 days ago
    20-Year-Old LSU Basketball Player Flau’jae Johnson Purchases 20 Acres Of Land As A Part Of Her Goal To Create Generational Wealth
    Afrotech1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    NBA Star Anthony Edwards, Who Signed A $244 Million Contract, Demands Child Support From Mom Of Baby No. 4
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy