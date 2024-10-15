High school football is a staple in the state of Alabama with its rich culture of recruits, legendary coaches and hall of fame players on the college and professional level.

Through the first seven weeks of my second year covering high school sports in the Montgomery-area, the environment of Friday nights has been a spectacle. From the emphatic student sections, halftime band performances, and raucous crowds making the overall environment a fun experience.

Here's a list of the student sections that have amplified high school football games at the midseason point of the 2024 football season. Now it’s your turn to vote on which game day atmosphere tops the list. Place your votes now:

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Which Montgomery area high school has the rowdiest student section? Place your votes now