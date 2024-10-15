Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    A national bus tour to mobilize Black voters will stop in these Alabama cities

    By Victor Hagan, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation will launch its Unity ‘24 Power of the Ballot GOTV Bus Tour leading up to Election Day. The tour will stop in seven states, including Alabama, to mobilize Black voters to the polls.

    “We have been organizing the Unity ‘24 Power of the Ballot National Campaign for over a year to ensure the issues that are important to Black voters are elevated in the public debate this election cycle," said Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of NCBCP. "We have joined forces across generations to fight back at the ballot box and declare that we will not be erased and we are not going back to a ‘states rights’ era that denied Black and other people of color the right to exist and prosper."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoZcb_0w7Huf0t00

    The tour will stop in Birmingham/Jefferson County on Oct. 25-26 and will return to Alabama Nov. 2-3 for a stop in Dothan. The NCBCP and its affiliates will lead neighborhood canvassing, rallies, town halls, texting/phone banking, barber shop/beauty shop talks, nightlife activations, listening sessions, town hall meetings and voter protection support, with a goal of maximizing Black voter turnout in each area.

    The tour will also make stops in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The final stop will be in Metro Atlanta on Nov. 4, staying in the city for Election Day.

    More: Voter registration has increased. But how many people actually vote?

    Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com or on X @TheVictorHagan. To support his work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: A national bus tour to mobilize Black voters will stop in these Alabama cities

    Comments / 153
    Add a Comment
    Michael Williams
    14h ago
    You people are crazy.
    Patricia Arwood
    20h ago
    So sad, the people who are organizing this will have people who can’t see or hear sign ballots by putting their finger on the line to signI personally have seen that happen with my own MotherSo, don’t tell me it doesn’t happen Remember when Stacy Abrams allegedly took a box of signed ballots into a polling place in Ga @ 6:45 p m to be counted
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic1 day ago
    Family of Alabama Teen Football Star Found Dead in Creek Outraged After Details of Death Revealed: 'Pieces Just Don't Fit!'
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun4 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Alabama vs. Tennessee
    The Spun1 day ago
    Suspect: Black Alabama Man Found Hanged After Lawsuit Against Police, ‘It’s Not Suicide,’ Says Family
    Bossip8 days ago
    Alleged Alabama mobster hideout featured on HGTV’s ‘Scariest House in America’
    AL.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
    moneywise.com2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Historic HBCU Classic to be broadcast on national TV
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Stranger takes pictures of teen walking alone in graduation gown and changed his life
    Upworthy4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Start Prepping: USPS Just Announced the Last Possible Day You Can Mail Christmas Presents This Year
    People4 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Sounds Alarm on Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy