A national bus tour to mobilize Black voters will stop in these Alabama cities

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation will launch its Unity ‘24 Power of the Ballot GOTV Bus Tour leading up to Election Day. The tour will stop in seven states, including Alabama, to mobilize Black voters to the polls.

“We have been organizing the Unity ‘24 Power of the Ballot National Campaign for over a year to ensure the issues that are important to Black voters are elevated in the public debate this election cycle," said Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of NCBCP. "We have joined forces across generations to fight back at the ballot box and declare that we will not be erased and we are not going back to a ‘states rights’ era that denied Black and other people of color the right to exist and prosper."

The tour will stop in Birmingham/Jefferson County on Oct. 25-26 and will return to Alabama Nov. 2-3 for a stop in Dothan. The NCBCP and its affiliates will lead neighborhood canvassing, rallies, town halls, texting/phone banking, barber shop/beauty shop talks, nightlife activations, listening sessions, town hall meetings and voter protection support, with a goal of maximizing Black voter turnout in each area.

The tour will also make stops in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The final stop will be in Metro Atlanta on Nov. 4, staying in the city for Election Day.

