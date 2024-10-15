Eight hopefuls are vying for an appointment to the open Prattville City Council District 1 seat after the death of former Councilor Albert Striplin.

The city council will conduct public interviews of the candidates beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. The interviews will take place at the Doster Memorial Center, 424 S. Northington St, in downtown Prattville. The council plans to make an appointment during the first meeting in November. The candidates are: Kenneth Burton, Wesley Green, Donald Johnson Jr., Christopher Mackey, George Pickett, Russell Sanders, Melissa Strickland and Ell White II.

The seat became open in August when Striplin died. He was 70.

More: Prattville leader and city councilman Albert Striplin dies

He had been dealing with health issues for several months. Striplin was serving his third full term on the council representing District 1, joining the board in 2011. He served as council president from 2016 to 2020.

The appointment will be for the remainder of the term. Municipal elections are set for August.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Eight candidates vie for Prattville's open city council seat after Striplin's death