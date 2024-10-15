Ten officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy amid nationwide staffing shortages

Alabama’s Thin Blue Line is getting some help with the Thursday graduation of 10 officers from the Montgomery Police Academy .

The class of 14 began training 14 weeks ago, and 10 received their certificates in a ceremony at Montgomery City Hall. Three of the officers are with the Montgomery Police Department.

Departments nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages due to attrition and difficulty in attracting new officers. Crime has been a hot topic in Montgomery during a violent summer, and some perceive the city as unsafe.

Three new officers won’t solve the problem, but it’s a good start, said Interim Police Chief Jim Graboys.

“Three is a start, three are more than we had,” he said. “They are well-trained officers, well-prepared and ready to go to work, ready to serve.”

More: Crime in Montgomery: Changes ahead after a violent June

The city is now hiring officers to address staffing issues. Officials with the city have been averse to commenting about how many open slots there are on the force. “There are several reasons why I would never give the exact number of our officers,” Graboys said, with a prime reason being security, he added.

So, are there enough officers to protect the city?

“Yes,” Graboys said without hesitation.

The new officers were given advice by Chief Brenda Mitchell, director of police operations at Auburn University at Montgomery. She began her career with MPD in 1988 and worked her way through the ranks, retiring 24 years later as the department’s chief of staff.

“Do your job when you are on the job, and love on your family when you can,” she said in the commencement address.

She also asked the officers a question.

“What difference will you make in your department?” she said. “What difference will you make in your community?”

More: Amid police shortage, law enforcement agencies unite to fight crime in Montgomery area

The members of Class 2024 B-2:

Officer Tyler S. Barnhart, Montgomery Police Department.

Officer Harold Bell Jr., Montgomery County Community Corrections.

Officer Dakota L. Davis, Prattville Police Department.

Officer Justin E. Fletcher Jr., Troy University Police Department.

Deputy William N. Hendrix, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. William B. Poe Jr., Montgomery Fire and Rescue, arson bureau.

Officer Gavin A. Rawls, Montgomery Police Department.

Officer Tori N. Tharpe, Montgomery Police Department.

Officer Terry G. Tyson, Prattville Police Department.

Officer Alexander D. Wallace, Wetumpka Police Department.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ten officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy amid nationwide staffing shortages