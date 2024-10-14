Open in App
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Student of the Week: Vote for this week's high school nominees

    By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIMNT_0w5wLODc00

    It's time to vote for Montgomery Advertiser Student of the Week, and educators have nominated two exceptional area juniors for the award.

    Student of the Week honors the hard work that high school students across the River Region put into their studies, their schools and their greater community every day, and it aims to recognize as many awesome high schoolers as possible. Every public and private high school in the outer Montgomery area is eligible to nominate one student a week who exemplifies success in academics and community involvement.

    Nominees are revealed each Monday, and readers can vote for free until noon each Thursday. The winner is revealed each Friday.

    Here are the students who were honored by their schools with nominations for this week's poll:

    Drake Arden, Success Unlimited Academy: Drake is a junior and an honors student who is active in the fine arts program as a singer and an actor. He is a member of the praise team, H2O Christian Organization, flag team, the Success Unlimited Academy singers and the drama troupe. He is rehearsing “Annie, Jr.,” the upcoming musical. Drake is also active in his church Flatline Baptist. School leaders describe him as a talented young man with diverse interests, including mixed martial arts. A teacher who nominated Drake said he is always willing to help his teachers and his peers.

    Gabrielle Toles, Pike Road High School: Gabrielle is a junior who has thrived amid adversity and challenges. She has learned to channel her emotions into positive outlets and has channeled her energy into creating natural products. She also owns an e-commerce business. Despite her entrepreneurial endeavors, Gabrielle has managed to maintain a 3.7 GPA. She also studies at AUM through dual enrollment as she pursues her goals in the business field.

    Vote for the Advertiser's Student of the Week (10/14)

    Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's education reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Student of the Week: Vote for this week's high school nominees

