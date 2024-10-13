Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Social Security: Why it's important to check your earnings history | KYLLE D' MCKINNEY

    By Kylle' D. McKinney,

    2 days ago

    It may have been years or even decades since you thought about how much you earned at your first job. Did you know that you can find out how much you made that first year? Or any year you worked and paid Social Security taxes? Your earnings history is a record of your progress toward your future Social Security benefits. We track your earnings so we can pay you the benefits you’ve earned over your lifetime. That is why it’s so important for you to review your earnings record.

    Even though it’s your employer’s responsibility to provide accurate earnings information, you should review your earnings history and let us know if there are any errors or omissions. Otherwise, your future Social Security benefits could be lower than you should receive. It’s important to identify and report errors as soon as possible. If too much time passes, it could be hard for you to get older tax documents. Also, some employers may no longer exist or be able to provide past payroll information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOv9i_0w53zFcT00

    The best way to verify your earnings record is to visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount and create or sign in to your personal my Social Securityaccount. You should review your earnings carefully every year and confirm them using your own records, such as W-2 forms and tax returns. Keep in mind that earnings from this year and last year may not be listed yet. When you have a personal my Social Securityaccount, we send you an email once a year, 3 months before your birthday, to remind you to check your earnings and to get future benefit estimates.

    If your Social Security earnings record is incorrect and does not match your personal records, you may be able to submit a correction request online using your personal my Social Security at www.ssa.gov/myaccount . If that feature is available in your personal my Social Security account, you can use the online process to correct missing earnings, inaccurate earnings from a valid employer, or earnings from an employer you did not work for. You’ll need to provide:

    • Your address if we need to contact you about your request.
    • Details about your correct earnings and employer.
    • Evidence or proof of correct earnings, if available.

    More: Helpful SSI changes reducing customer burden take effect | KYLLE D' MCKINNEY

    You can electronically upload your proof (W-2, W-2C, tax return, wage stub, pay slip, etc.) in a JPG or PDF format. After you successfully submit your evidence, you can print or save a receipt.

    Earnings corrections cannot be processed online if they are for:

    • The current or prior year, which may not be recorded yet.
    • Self-employment.
    • Railroad Board.
    • Certain years before 1978.

    More: Why it's important to tell us about changes when you get Social Security benefits | KYLLE' D. MCKINNEY

    Also, you cannot submit an earnings correction online if you:

    • Receive Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare.
    • Have applied for Social Security benefits or SSI.

    If you cannot correct your earnings online, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to request a correction.

    Start a conversation today. Ask a family member or friend about their first job and let them know they can find out what they earned that year!

    Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Social Security: Why it's important to check your earnings history | KYLLE D' MCKINNEY

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Released: How to Quickly Find Your Plan Info
    Jesse Slome7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz13 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy