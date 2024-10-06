Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Montgomery Advertiser

    Helpful SSI changes reducing customer burden take effect | KYLLE D' MCKINNEY

    By Kylle' D. McKinney,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOv9i_0vwEA0yL00

    Social Security Administration policy updates that expand access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in line with the law went into effect on September 30, 2024.  The agency no longer includes food in In-Kind Support and Maintenance (ISM) calculations, has expanded its rental subsidy policy exception, and has expanded the definition of a public assistance household.

    "These changes will help more people access crucial SSI benefits," said Martin O'Malley, Commissioner of Social Security.  "By simplifying and expanding our policies, we are making SSI smarter, removing barriers to accessing payments, and reducing the burden on the public and agency staff.”

    The agency no longer includes food in ISM calculations.  The new policy removes a critical barrier to SSI eligibility that an applicant or recipient might encounter if they get informal food assistance from friends, family, and community networks.  The agency estimates this change could increase monthly SSI payments by about $131 per month for over 90,000 people and allow more people to qualify for benefits.  (Refer to Press Release | Press Office | SSA )

    Also, the agency is expanding a rental subsidy exception to all SSI applicants and recipients nationwide that previously applied in only seven states.  This uniform nationwide policy will ensure that people paying at least a certain amount toward rent are not subject to ISM in the form of rental assistance.  It is estimated this change could increase monthly SSI payments by about $132 per month for about 41,000 people and allow more people to qualify for SSI.  (Refer to Press Release | Press Office | SSA)

    Also, the agency is expanding the definition of a public assistance household in two important ways.  First, the agency will add Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to the types of public assistance listed in the policy.  Second, the agency will no longer require that all household members receive public assistance to be considered a public assistance household.  The expanded definition allows more people to qualify for SSI, increases some SSI recipients' monthly payment amounts, and reduces reporting burdens for individuals living in public assistance households.  These two changes could decrease the amount of ISM charged to applicants and recipients, resulting in increased SSI payments to about 277,000 people and making more people eligible for SSI in the coming years.  (Refer to Press Release | Press Office | SSA)

    SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness, and to adults aged 65 and older, who have limited income and resources.  SSI benefits help pay for basic needs like rent, food, clothing, and medicine.  People applying for and receiving SSI must meet eligibility requirements, including income and resource limits.

    For more information on the SSI program, including who is eligible and how to apply, visit Supplemental Security Income (SSI) | SSA .

    Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

    This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Helpful SSI changes reducing customer burden take effect | KYLLE D' MCKINNEY

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Libra justuce
    1d ago
    not true ,2.5% which is $48,dollars, for the Pennsylvania folk whom received Social security, Ssi,943plus, 48, which is nine hundred an ninety-seven dollars, So if u leave three dollars in your account your have ,1,000 dollars.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    KTLA2 days ago
    SNAP benefits will not be sent until October 10 in this 2 States, check all their payment dates for Food Stamps in the USA
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US22 hours ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Social Security October 2024: The Second Round of Checks Is Headed Out
    CNET3 days ago
    South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith, who drowned sons, up for release as experts sound alarm
    fox13news.com3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is Almost Official, and It Could Reveal a Surprising Benefit for Many Retirees
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother in Georgia are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims
    The Associated Press4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens slightly; hurricane warning issued on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today14 minutes ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    David Steward Is Now Said To Be The Richest Black Man In America With An Estimated $11.4B Net Worth
    Afrotech7 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy