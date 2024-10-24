Open in App
    The Monroe News

    High School Football: Monroe County Region league standings

    By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

    1 days ago

    HURON LEAGUE

    SMCC 7-0 8-0

    Riverview 6-1 7-1

    Flat Rock 5-2 6-2

    Airport 4-3 4-4

    Huron 3-4 3-5

    Milan 2-5 2-6

    Jefferson 1-6 1-7

    Grosse Ile 0-7 0-8

    WEEK 7 SCORES

    SMCC 49, Jefferson 6

    Airport 34, Milan 33, OT

    Flat Rock 35, New Boston Huron 14

    Riverview 49, Grosse Ile 6

    FRIDAY’S GAMES

    Country Day at SMCC, 7 p.m.

    Airport at Auburn Hills Avondale, 7 p.m.

    Flat Rock at Livonia Clarenceville, 7 p.m.

    Melvindale at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

    Eaton Rapids at Milan, 7 p.m.

    Detroit Henry Ford at New Boston Huron, 7 p.m.

    Monroe at Riverview, 7 p.m.

    Allen Park Cabrini at Grosse Ile, 7 p.m.

    SOUTHEASTERN RED

    Dexter 7-0 8-0

    Bedford 5-2 5-3

    Saline 5-2 5-3

    AA Pioneer 4-3 5-3

    AA Huron 3-4 3-5

    Monroe 2-5 2-6

    Lincoln 2-5 2-6

    AA Skyline 0-7 1-7

    WEEK 8 SCORES

    Bedford 33, Monroe 0

    Ann Arbor Huron 28, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26

    Dexter 41, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23

    Saline 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

    FRIDAY’S GAMES

    Monroe at Riverview, 7 p.m.

    Bedford at Toledo St. Francis, 7 p.m.

    Dexter at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

    Saline at Lake Orion, 7 p.m.

    Ann Arbor Huron at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 7 p.m.

    Ann Arbor Skyline at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

    Ypsilanti at Ypsilanti Lincoln, 7 p.m.

    DOWNRIVER LEAGUE

    Carlson 6-1 7-1

    Allen Park 6-2 6-2

    Southgate 5-2 6-2

    Trenton 5-2 5-3

    Lincoln Park 4-3 5-3

    Woodhaven 3-4 3-4

    Edsel Ford 3-5 3-5

    Wyandotte 1-6 1-7

    Taylor 0-7 0-8

    WEEK 8 SCORES

    Gibraltar Carlson 42, Allen Park 0

    Southgate Anderson 42, Deaborn Edsel Ford 14

    Lincoln Park 19, Woodhaven 7

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 19, Taylor 6

    Chelsea 21, Trenton 20

    FRIDAY’S GAMES

    Gibraltar Carlson at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

    Woodhaven at Dearborn Edsel Ford, 7 p.m.

    Taylor at Trenton, 7 p.m.

    Southgate Anderson at Wyandotte Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

    Redford Union at Allen Park, 7 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39agIO_0wKElDM500

    LCAA

    Hudson 6-0 7-1

    Ida 5-1 7-1

    Clinton 5-1 6-2

    Onsted 3-3 4-4

    Madison 2-4 4-4

    Blissfield 2-4 3-5

    Dundee 1-5 2-6

    Hillsdale 0-6 0-8

    WEEK 8 SCORES

    Ida 49, Dundee 29

    Blissfield 20, Adrian Madison 14

    Hudson 22, Clinton 6

    Onsted 47, Hillsdale 8

    FRIDAY’S GAMES

    Dundee at Blissfield, 7 p.m.

    Ida at Clinton, 7 p.m.

    Onsted at Adrian Madison, 7 p.m.

    Hudson at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

    TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

    Summerfield 2-0 7-1

    Whiteford 1-1 4-4

    Erie Mason 0-2 1-7

    WEEK 8 SCORES

    Summerfield 62, Erie Mason 0

    Clarkston Everest Collegiate 24, Whiteford 12

    Lutheran Westland 21, Erie Mason 20

    FRIDAY’S GAMES

    Owosso at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.

    Sand Creek at Summerfield, 7 p.m.

    Whiteford at Lucas (Ohio), 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: High School Football: Monroe County Region league standings

