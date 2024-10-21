Open in App
    The Monroe News

    Suspected car thief caught in Monroe

    By Connor Veenstra, The Monroe News,

    2 days ago

    FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP Monroe County Sheriff Department deputies arrested a suspected car thief Saturday, according to a release from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnought.

    At 3:30 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 19, Deputy Dominic Flint was dispatched to Danny's Fine Foods in Frenchtown Township, responding to reports of a stolen vehicle. Information on the stolen car was broadcasted to all Monroe County Sheriff units and the search began.

    Deputy Justin Zielinski was the one to spot the stolen vehicle, in a McDonald's parking lot on South Monroe Street. When the car left the parking lot, Zielinski attempted to have it pull over for a traffic stop; instead, the car pulled into the Go Mad Fitness parking lot and ran from the vehicle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzwoW_0wFs89lx00

    A perimeter was established and the suspect was caught by Deputy Cody Carena, with assistance from Deputy Jack Hall and his K9 partner Bane.

    The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Newport, was arrested and lodged at Monroe County Jail.

    — Contact reporter Connor Veenstra at CVeenstra@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Suspected car thief caught in Monroe

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Miller
    9h ago
    Great job catching him.
    View all comments
