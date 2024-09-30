Who won best cup of coffee? Check out Monroe County’s top three spots

MONROE — In celebration of National Coffee Day, we asked readers where in Monroe County could you find the best cup of joe. We tallied the votes, 1,837 to be exact, and the results for the top three are: Nocturnal and The Rusty Cup tied for first place with 47.47% followed by The Mitten Café & Bakeshop with 1.47%

So, if you’re looking for the ideal cup of joe, you’ll want to check out these three businesses, and remember, life’s too short to drink bad coffee.

Nocturnal

Address: 2 W. Front St. in Monroe

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Specialties: Coffee is brewed with Sabbath Beans. They also serve lattes, cold brew coffee, moon milk, teas, tonics and a variety of desserts. The corner shop is celebrating the spooky season the entire month of October with special drinks and events like live music, dramatic readings and movie nights.

Facebook: Nocturnal-Monroe

The Rusty Cup

Address: 2866 Lewis Ave. in Ida

Hours: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Specialties: Coffee served is made using locally sourced beans. There’s also blended frozen drinks, bubble tea, baked goods and breakfast items. Can't decide what to get? You may want to try their top-selling caramel latte.

Facebook: The-Rusty-Cup

The Mitten Cafe & Bakeshop

Address: 8799 Swan Creek Road in Newport

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Specialties: Handcrafted coffees, tea, homemade baked goods, sandwiches, soups and salads

Website: themittencafe.com

