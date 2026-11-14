Supplemental Security Income recipients who spend a full month in a hospital or nursing home where Medicaid pays more than half the cost of care see the federal payment shrink to $30. Against the 2026 federal rate of $994 a month, that is up to $964 less for each full month in the facility. A doctor’s written certification that the stay will not run past 90 days can hold off the cut for up to three months.

The reduced rate covers adults and minor children. Social Security’s living arrangements guidance says the agency may lower the benefit further when the recipient has other income, and that any state supplementary payment is added on top of the $30.

How the $30 rate is figured

The federal rule, 20 CFR 416.414, sets the benefit rate for an eligible individual with no eligible spouse at $30 per month for months after June 1988. The payment is that rate minus the person’s countable income, so a recipient with a small pension or Social Security check can receive less than $30.

Two conditions trigger the cut. The person has to be in the medical treatment facility as of the beginning of the month and stay the entire month, and a state Medicaid plan has to pay more than 50 percent of the cost of care. The rule also treats Medicaid as the payer where it would have paid that share but for a transfer of assets for less than fair market value.

A move from one facility to another does not restart the clock, and neither does a temporary absence of no more than 14 consecutive days; both count as a continuous stay under the regulation. A person who lives in a public institution for part of a month and then moves to a qualifying facility for the rest of it is covered by the reduced rate as well.

Families with a parent or spouse on SSI who is heading into a long hospital or nursing home stay face a decision that runs on the calendar: whether the doctor can certify a stay of 90 days or less, because that certification is what keeps the regular payment in place. Someone also has to tell Social Security about the admission, since the agency relies on the recipient or the person handling the recipient’s mail to report it.

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Children, couples and the hospital-to-nursing-home path

Minor children are covered. For a child under 18, the reduction applies when private health insurance, Medicaid or the two together pay more than half of the cost of care for a full month in a hospital or nursing home, according to Social Security’s living arrangements page. A family can therefore see the lower payment for a child even when Medicaid is not the only payer.

Couples are treated person by person. When only one spouse is in a facility, that spouse is paid at the $30 rate and the spouse at home gets the regular individual rate. When both spouses are in facilities, the rate is $60 a month.

A hospital stay that continues into a nursing home admission is a common route to the reduced rate. Because the rule asks for a stay from the first day of the month through the last, a person admitted on the 20th is not cut for that month, and the full months that follow are where the $30 rate starts to apply.

The 90-day exception and its limits

Social Security can keep paying regular SSI for up to three full months of a stay. Under 20 CFR 416.212, a physician has to certify in writing that the person is not likely to be confined for longer than 90 full consecutive days, and the month in question has to be one of the first three full months of the continuous stay.

The recipient also has to have been eligible for SSI cash benefits, or for federally administered state supplementary payments, in the month before the first full month in the facility. Social Security’s own page puts the rule in plain terms: a person who will be in a medical institution for 90 days or less may be able to receive the regular SSI benefit.

The certification speaks to the expected length of the stay, and it has to be in writing. A recipient admitted for surgery with a short recovery fits the rule’s wording. A person admitted to long-term nursing care generally does not, because no physician can certify a stay of 90 days or less for that admission.

The three-month limit is a ceiling. After the first three full months, the $30 rate applies to each full month in which Medicaid pays more than half the cost of care, whatever the doctor expected when the stay began.

Reporting the stay to Social Security

SSI recipients must report admission to, and discharge from, an institution such as a hospital or nursing home no later than 10 days after the end of the month in which it happens, Social Security’s reporting page says. For an admission on Nov. 20, that report is due by Dec. 10.

A late report has its own cost. Social Security says it may apply a penalty that reduces the SSI payment by $25 to $100 each time a recipient fails to report a change, including a report made later than 10 days after the month ends.

Discharge is a reportable change as well, and the $30 rate reaches only full months in the facility, so the dates of admission and discharge decide which months are cut. Families that keep the admission paperwork, the discharge papers and the doctor’s certification letter in one folder have the dates ready when Social Security asks.

A smaller deposit after an admission usually reflects the reduced rate rather than a glitch. The facility dates, the share of care Medicaid pays and the recipient’s countable income are the three figures that explain the amount, and they are the ones to compare with what Social Security reports.

Is a parent’s SSI payment about to drop to $30?

A missed report or a misread deposit date can cost a family months of confusion. The $30 rate applies the first full month a person is in the facility with Medicaid paying most of the bill, and a late report can add a $25 to $100 penalty on top.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit puts the 2026 payment calendar in one place, so a family can match a short deposit to the right month. It also includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment and an overpayment response worksheet.

Get the 2026 payment calendar and short-payment plan in the kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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